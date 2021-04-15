BULLARD — Lindale entered the final race of the day trailing Kilgore by 18 points for the top spot in the boys division of the District 15-4A/16-4A area track and field meet Thursday at Panther Stadium.
That final race was the mile relay.
The second leg, Evan Alford, stormed past Paris’ Kadyn McDonald on the final 100 meters, and once Alford handed the baton to teammate Mekhi Harley, the Eagles continued to build on their lead. Case Brooks was the final leg of the relay, and he crossed the finish line in first place in a time of 3:25.88.
That gave the Eagles 20 points to give them the area title with 103 points, just ahead of Kilgore’s 101.
“All praise goes to these kids,” Lindale boys track coach Scott Rozell said. “They have done everything that we have ever asked them to do. They are such competitors.
“All of our kids in the field events set the tone early to give us 58 points. And then it came down to what is becoming our rival, Kilgore, leading us at the end. We knew that in order to win the meet, we needed to win the mile relay. All I asked them to do was go give me their best and run their best race today, and that’s exactly what they did.”
The Lindale mile relay team was among many Eagle qualifiers to the Class 4A Region II meet April 23-24 at Texas A&M-Commerce.
On the girls’ side, Liberty-Eylau took the top spot with 112 points, ahead of Gilmer (92) and Bullard (64).
Among the notable individual performances for the boys on Thursday was Kilgore’s Caine Stanley in the 200-meter dash, Cumberland Academy’s Rylan Green in the 800-meter run, Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
For the girls, Bullard’s Riley Roberts won the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. The 100-meter hurdles was won by Bullard’s Berlyn Grossman, while Gilmer’s Abbey Bradshaw dominated the 300-meter hurdles.
DISTRICT 15-4A/16-4A
AREA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Panther Stadium, Bullard
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Lindale 103; 2. Kilgore 101; 3. Liberty-Eylau 70; T4. Chapel Hill 68; T4. Paris 68; 7. Pittsburg 46; 8. Spring Hill 37; 9. Bullard 24; 10. Cumberland Academy 16; 11. Henderson 14; 12. Pleasant Grove 12; 13. Paris North Lamar 0
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Davion Smith, Gilmer 10.98; 2. Jordan Jenkins, Lindale 11.10; 3. Tyre Tucker, Paris 11.12; 4. Cordarius Grange, Henderson 11.18
200 meters: 1. Caine Stanley, Kilgore 21.74; 2. Tavieon Neal, Liberty-Eylau 22.15; 3. Jordan Jenkins, Lindale 22.18; 4. Kenterius Williams, Pittsburg 22.59
400 meters: 1. Jalen Gray, Paris 50.85; 2. Adrin Dansby, Liberty-Eylau 52.39; 3. Jacob Seekford, Lindale 52.62; 4. Izaya Brooks, Chapel Hill 52.99
800 meters: 1. Rylan Green, Cumberland Academy 2:08.39; 2. Josue Rosas, Kilgore 2:09.29; 3. Dai’mond Harvey, Pleasant Grove 2:09.65; 4. Samuel Oviedo, Chapel Hill 2:10.89
1600 meters: 1. Matthew Berryhill, Pittsburg 4:43.03; 2. Emory Crayton, Chapel Hill 4:43.33; 3. Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 4:45.06; 4. Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 4:45.50
3200 meters: 1. Emory Crayton, Chapel Hill 9:56.05; 2. Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 9:56.50; 3. Matthew Berryhill, Pittsburg 10:06.79; 4. Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 10:08.05
110 hurdles: 1. Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore 14.79; 2. Jeavon Stewart, Liberty-Eylau 14.91; 3. Cameron Baldwin, Bullard 15.39; 4. Cameron Rhodes, Spring Hill 15.91
300 hurdles: 1. Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore 39.57; 2. Jahade Adams, Chapel Hill 40.05; 3. Jeavon Stewart, Liberty-Eylau 41.02; 4. Cameron Rhodes, Spring Hill 41.17
400 relay: 1. Liberty-Eylau (Shepard, Stewart, Cooper, Neal) 42.78; 2. Kilgore 42.99; 3. Pittsburg 43.03; 4. Gilmer 43.04
800 relay: 1. Gilmer (Gilow, Henderson, Fluellen, Jackson) 1:30.63; 2. Kilgore 1:30.86; 3. Pittsburg 1:31.43; 4. Chapel Hill 1:32.12
1600 relay: 1. Lindale (Seekford, Alford, Harley, Brooks) 3:25.88; 2. Paris 3:28.05; 3. Gilmer 3:29.02; 4. Chapel Hill 3:35.15
Long jump: 1. Jaelyn Lee, Paris 21-9.5; 2. Jordan Jenkins, Lindale 21-5.5; 3. Kayden Cooper, Liberty-Eylau 20-11.75; 4. Christian Johnson, Cumberland Academy 20-10.25
Pole vault: 1. Bowman Grace, Lindale 12-9; 2. Trenton Harbour, Lindale 12-9; 3. Zach Arroyo, Bullard 12-0; 4. Landon Watson, Gilmer 11-6
Discus: 1. Mason Mumphrey, Chapel Hill 141-8; 2. Nathanial Gamble, Liberty-Eylau 126-6; 3. Javin Cary, Paris 125-3; 4. Bayne Brinkman, Spring Hill 123-11
Triple Jump: 1. Corey Rider, Kilgore 43-3.5; 2. Corey Sanders, Lindale 42-0; 3. Josh Howard, Henderson 41-4; 4. Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore 40-10
Shot put: 1. Kaden Kenney, Kilgore 55-6; 2. Casey Poe, Lindale 48-7.5; 3. Trent Tennon, Paris 47-1; 4. Satchel Swain, Paris 46-4
High jump: 1. Justin Farris, Lindale 6-2; 2. Jeffery Brooks, Bullard 6-0; 3. Josh Mahannah, Lindale 6-0; 4. Izaya Brooks, Chapel Hill 5-10
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Liberty-Eylau 112; 2. Gilmer 92; 3. Bullard 64; 4. Pittsburg 56; 5. Paris North Lamar 51; 6. Paris 50; T7. Chapel Hill 43; T7. Lindale 43; 9. Spring Hill 36; 10. Kilgore 31; 11. Henderson 26; 12. Pleasant Grove 9; 13. Cumberland Academy 7
Individual results
100 meters: 1. La’Qukeisha Jeffery, Liberty-Eylau 12.35; 2. Mikeya Washington, Henderson 12.43; 3. Baleigh Cashion, Paris 12.57; 4. Kenzie Gee, Spring Hill 12.82
200 meters: 1. Tai Reid, Gilmer 25.21; 2. Ke’Airra Grant, Pittsburg 25.91; 3. Jasmine Franklin, Paris 25.96; 4. Chicuqita Crain, Kilgore 25.98
400 meters: 1. Sanaa Hollins, Pittsburg 1:00.23; 2. Kya Cook, Chapel Hill 1:00.97; 3. Shamiya Holt, Paris 1:01.66; 4. Baylee Daughtry, Lindale 1:01.72
800 meters: 1. Riley Roberts, Bullard 2:25.26; 2. Mekenzie Kvarda, Liberty-Eylau 2:26.67; 3. Jazmin Hever, Pleasant Grove 2:33.81; 4. Yarsibel Palacio, Cumberland Academy 2:34.27
1600 meters: 1. Riley Roberts, Bullard 5:27.78; 2. Blaire Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 5:48.26; 3. Melody Chavez, Gilmer 5:52.12; 4. Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 5:53.66
3200 meters: 1. Riley Roberts, Bullard 11:43.57; 2. Blaire Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 12:26.18; 3. Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 12:41; 4. Emma Fowler, Paris North Lamar 12:50.00
100 hurdles: 1. Berlyn Grossman, Bullard 16.18; 2. Baylee Daughtry, Lindale 16.20; 3. Callie Ward, Gilmer 16.46; 4. Sydnee Parker, Gilmer 16.51
300 hurdles: 1. Abbey Bradshaw, Gilmer 46.74; 2. Chelsea Simmons, Liberty-Eylau 48.73; 3. Sydnee Parker, Gilmer 48.83; 4. Berlyn Grossman, Bullard 49.08
400 relay: 1. Liberty-Eylau (Simmons, Jeffery, Aldridge, Sanders) 48.83; 2. Henderson 49.73; 3. Paris 50.01; 4. Chapel Hill 50.17
800 relay: 1. Liberty-Eylau (Simmons, Aldridge, Sanders, Jeffery) 1:44.83; 2. Paris 1:48.11; 3. Paris North Lamar 1:48.97; 4. Chapel Hill 1:49.37
1600 relay: 1. Gilmer (Chamberlain, Jones, Reid, Bradshaw) 4:03.77; 2. Pittsburg 4:13.35; 3. Liberty-Eylau 4:13.66; 4. Lindale 4:14.22
Triple jump: 1. Shyla Starks, Chapel Hill 37-4; 2. Madison Walters, Paris North Lamar 35-8; 3. Tamara Norris, Liberty-Eylau 35-4; 4. Ja’Kiyah Miner, Chapel Hill 34-3
Shot put: 1. Kaleeia Johnson, Kilgore 35-4; 2. Rachel Petree, Spring Hill 33-4.5; 3. Grace Moses, Gilmer 32-7.5; 4. Ja’Quoye Williams, Liberty-Eylau 32-4
High jump: 1. Ashley Waterman, Bullard 5-0; 2. Abbey Bradshaw, Gilmer 5-0; 3. Tamara Norris, Liberty-Eylau 4-10; 4. A’Sriana Johnson, Paris 4-10
Long jump: 1. Madison Walters, Paris North Lamar 17-2; 2. Bailey Wood, Lindale 17-0.25; 3. Tamara Norris, Liberty-Eylau 16-11; 4. Janiya Sanders, Liberty-Eylau 16-4
Discus: 1. Brooklyn Scrofani, Pittsburg 115-1; 2. Rachel Petree, Spring Hill 106-6; 3. Ta’Shanti Moss, Pittsburg 99-2; 4. Maydson Tate, Gilmer 97-2
Pole vault: 1. Preslie Walters, Lindale 10-3; 2. Callie Ward, Gilmer 10-0; 3. Ashtin Stutsman, Paris North Lamar 9-9; 4. Ashley Trenchard, Paris North Lamar 9-6