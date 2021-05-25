NEW CHAPEL HILL — Being a thrower in track and field wasn’t something Mason Mumphrey had ever thought about doing.
But when new coach Isaac Gutierrez arrived and saw the 6-3, 225-pounder in football, he knew he wanted to at least attempt to convince Mumphrey to attempt discus and shot put.
“At first, I wasn’t going to do it at all,” Mumphrey said. “I hurt my hamstring twice, and the last time, I was like I can’t run right now, so I might as well go throw and try it out. I came on a Thursday, and the first time I picked up a discus or a shot, I didn’t know how to do anything with it. As time went on, I started to improve.”
Gutierrez could see the physical gifts Mumphrey possessed, but knew that with some coaching, Mumphrey could really be successful as a thrower.
“He has all of the tools physically,” Gutierrez said. “He’s also very coachable. He was kind of reluctant at first, but I asked him to come out and try it. He put the work in and had a great season.”
Mumphrey said one night, he was bored and decided to grab a frisbee and go outside and throw it around.
“I just started to throw it, and the next week I came to practice, and I was doing good. I was throwing it far,” Mumphrey said.
Mumphrey went on to win district in the discus with a throw of 140-3. He then won the area meet with a throw of 141-8. Mumphrey placed fifth at regionals with a throw of 149-7, finishing just three feet away from qualifying for state.
The University of North Texas at Dallas took notice, and on Wednesday, Mumphrey signed with the program.
“The college coaches thought, if he can do that here in three months, imagine what he can do in four years,” Gutierrez said. “I am very proud of his accomplishments and what he’s able to do in a short amount of time. He has a very high ceiling and a great amount of potential.”
Mumphrey said he couldn’t have done this alone.
“First of all, God, without him, I couldn’t do this at all,” Mumphrey said. “Coach Gutierrez helped me out a lot. God is the reason why he is in my life, and I’ve got all of these people that want to support me. It feels good. It all happened really fast, but I’m glad it did.”
Mumphrey said he is undecided on a major, but knows that it will involve helping people.
