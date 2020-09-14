Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1
2. Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2
3. Katy (0-0) Idle 3
4. Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4
5. Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5
6. Allen (0-0) Idle 6
7. Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7
8. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8
9. Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9
10. Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10
11. Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11
12. DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12
13. Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13
14. Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14
15. Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15
16. Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16
17. Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17
18. Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18
19. Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19
20. Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20
21. San Antonio Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21
22. Prosper (0-0) Idle 22
23. Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23
24. Arlington (0-0) Idle 24
25. Cypress Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1
2. Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2
3. Longview (0-0) Idle 3
4. Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4
5. Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5
6. Manvel (0-0) Idle 6
7. Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7
8. Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8
9. Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9
10. Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Ennis (0-0) Idle 1
2. Aledo (0-0) Idle 2
3. Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4
5. College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5
6. Wichita Falls Rider (0-0) Idle 6
7. Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7
8. Frisco (0-0) Idle 8
9. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9
10. Crosby (0-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 35-21, 1
2. Waco La Vega (3-0) W: Corpus Christi Calallen, 21-13, 2
3. Lampasas (3-0) W: Wimberley, 57-28, 3
4. Dumas (3-0) W: Perryton, 30-0, 4
5. Corpus Christi Miller (2-0) W: Sinton, 62-27, 5
6. Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) W: El Campo, 39-27, 8
7. Boerne (3-0) W: Burnet, 30-7, 10
8. Corpus Christi Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13, 7
9. Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25, 9
10. Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0, NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Carthage (1-0) Idle, 1
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Paris, 35-7 2
3. West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle, 3
4. Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 73-26, 5
5. Jasper (1-0) W: Newton, 63-20, 6
6. Iowa Park (3-0) W: Burkburnett, 49-12, 8
7. Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 50-29, 9
8. China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14, 10
9. Silsbee (1-0) W: Lumberton, 56-14, NR
10. Wimberley (2-1) L: Lampasas, 57-28, 4
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Brock (2-0) Idle, 1
2. Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 41-7, 2
3. Wall (2-1) L: San Antonio Cornerstone, 24-6, 4
4. Pottsboro (2-1) L: Melissa, 51-17, 3
5. Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 56-32, 5
6. Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 49-7, 8
7. Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT), 9
8. Rockdale (2-1) L: Lexington, 35-34, 6
9. Yoakum (3-0) W: Cuero, 27-0, 10
10. Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-14, NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Canadian (2-1) W: Bushland, 46-19, 1
2. Gunter (2-1) W: Whitesboro, 42-10, 2
3. East Bernard (3-0) W: Boling, 42-9, 5
4. Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 35-34, 7
5. Newton (0-1) L: Jasper, 63-20, 4
6. Daingerfield (2-1) W: Sabine, 35-14, 6
7. Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14, 3
8. Poth (3-0) W: Karnes City, 68-7, 8
9. Childress (3-0) W: Stamford, 58-14, NR
10. Abernathy (2-1) W: Sundown, 21-12, 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Shiner (3-0) W: Smithville, 45-12, 1
2. Refugio (3-0) W: Edna, 42-21, 2
3. Post (3-0) W: Littlefield, 58-6, 3
4. Cisco (2-1) W: Breckenridge, 14-0, 4
5. San Augustine (1-0) W: Elkhart, 41-6, 5
6. San Saba (3-0) W: Mason, 32-0, 6
7. Lindsay (3-0) W: Callisburg, 41-6, 8
8. Flatonia (3-0) W: Falls City, 34-7, 9
9. Joaquin (2-0) W: Groveton, 41-0, NR
10. Holland (3-0) W: Johnson City, 41-0, NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Mart (3-0) W: Anahuac, 46-14, 1
2. Hamlin (3-0) W: Albany, 42-6, 2
3. Wellington (2-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 26-20, 3
4. Windthorst (3-0) W: Archer City, 21-20, 4
5. Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 38-20, 5
6. Stratford (2-1) W: Lakin (KS), 38-16, 7
7. Clarendon (3-0) W: Bovina, 30-14, 8
8. Bremond (2-1) W: Milano, 43-0, 10
9. Albany (2-1) L: Hamlin, 42-6, 6
10. Wheeler (2-1) W: Quanah, 15-7, NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Westbrook (3-0) W: Loraine, 49-0, 4
2. Gail Borden County (2-1) W: Rankin, 40-34, 6
3. Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co. Sports Assn, 76-44, 2
4. Rankin (2-1) L: Gail Borden County, 40-34, 1
5. Sterling City (3-0) W: O'Donnell, 58-6, 3
6. Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0, 5
7. May (2-1) W: Knox City, 60-56, 7
8. White Deer (2-1) W: Lefors, 58-13, 8
9. Leakey (3-0) W: Sanderson, 52-6, 9
10. Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30, 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0, 1
2. Calvert (2-1) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 32-28, 3
3. Richland Springs (1-0) Idle, 2
4. Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0, 4
5. Matador Motley County (2-1) W: Spur, 62-28, 6
6. Strawn (2-1) W: Bryson, 44-16, 5
7. Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8, 8
8. Groom (2-1) W: Nazareth, 52-40, 9
9. Gordon (2-1) W: Baird, 56-47, NR
10. Blackwell (1-2) L: Highland, 42-22, 7
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle, 1
2. Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle, 2
3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35, 3
4. Fort Worth Nolan (0-0) Idle, 4
5. San Antonio Cornerstone (2-1) W: Wall, 24-6, NR
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank
1. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle, 1
2. New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle, 2
3. Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle, 4
4. Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle, 5
5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28, 3