Texas Football Rankings

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) Idle 1

2. Duncanville (0-0) Idle 2

3. Katy (0-0) Idle 3

4. Austin Westlake (0-0) Idle 4

5. Denton Guyer (0-0) Idle 5

6. Allen (0-0) Idle 6

7. Southlake Carroll (0-0) Idle 7

8. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) Idle 8

9. Lake Travis (0-0) Idle 9

10. Humble Atascocita (0-0) Idle 10

11. Arlington Martin (0-0) Idle 11

12. DeSoto (0-0) Idle 12

13. Spring Westfield (0-0) Idle 13

14. Converse Judson (0-0) Idle 14

15. Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) Idle 15

16. Cedar Hill (0-0) Idle 16

17. Rockwall (0-0) Idle 17

18. Cibolo Steele (0-0) Idle 18

19. Katy Tompkins (0-0) Idle 19

20. Midland Lee (0-0) Idle 20

21. San Antonio Brandeis (0-0) Idle 21

22. Prosper (0-0) Idle 22

23. Euless Trinity (0-0) Idle 23

24. Arlington (0-0) Idle 24

25. Cypress Bridgeland (0-0) Idle 25

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Denton Ryan (0-0) Idle 1

2. Frisco Lone Star (0-0) Idle 2

3. Longview (0-0) Idle 3

4. Highland Park (0-0) Idle 4

5. Lancaster (0-0) Idle 5

6. Manvel (0-0) Idle 6

7. Richmond Foster (0-0) Idle 7

8. Cedar Park (0-0) Idle 8

9. Red Oak (0-0) Idle 9

10. Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) Idle 10

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Ennis (0-0) Idle 1

2. Aledo (0-0) Idle 2

3. Lubbock Cooper (0-0) Idle 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) Idle 4

5. College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) Idle 5

6. Wichita Falls Rider (0-0) Idle 6

7. Mansfield Timberview (0-0) Idle 7

8. Frisco (0-0) Idle 8

9. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) Idle 9

10. Crosby (0-0) Idle 10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 35-21, 1

2. Waco La Vega (3-0) W: Corpus Christi Calallen, 21-13, 2

3. Lampasas (3-0) W: Wimberley, 57-28, 3

4. Dumas (3-0) W: Perryton, 30-0, 4

5. Corpus Christi Miller (2-0) W: Sinton, 62-27, 5

6. Port Lavaca Calhoun (2-1) W: El Campo, 39-27, 8

7. Boerne (3-0) W: Burnet, 30-7, 10

8. Corpus Christi Calallen (1-2) L: Waco La Vega, 21-13, 7

9. Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 28-25, 9

10. Canyon (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-0, NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Carthage (1-0) Idle, 1

2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Paris, 35-7 2

3. West Orange-Stark (0-0) Idle, 3

4. Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 73-26, 5

5. Jasper (1-0) W: Newton, 63-20, 6

6. Iowa Park (3-0) W: Burkburnett, 49-12, 8

7. Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 50-29, 9

8. China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 35-14, 10

9. Silsbee (1-0) W: Lumberton, 56-14, NR

10. Wimberley (2-1) L: Lampasas, 57-28, 4

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Brock (2-0) Idle, 1

2. Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 41-7, 2

3. Wall (2-1) L: San Antonio Cornerstone, 24-6, 4

4. Pottsboro (2-1) L: Melissa, 51-17, 3

5. Malakoff (1-2) L: Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 56-32, 5

6. Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 49-7, 8

7. Shallowater (3-0) W: Levelland, 52-46 (OT), 9

8. Rockdale (2-1) L: Lexington, 35-34, 6

9. Yoakum (3-0) W: Cuero, 27-0, 10

10. Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-14, NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Canadian (2-1) W: Bushland, 46-19, 1

2. Gunter (2-1) W: Whitesboro, 42-10, 2

3. East Bernard (3-0) W: Boling, 42-9, 5

4. Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 35-34, 7

5. Newton (0-1) L: Jasper, 63-20, 4

6. Daingerfield (2-1) W: Sabine, 35-14, 6

7. Omaha Pewitt (1-1) L: Mount Vernon, 42-14, 3

8. Poth (3-0) W: Karnes City, 68-7, 8

9. Childress (3-0) W: Stamford, 58-14, NR

10. Abernathy (2-1) W: Sundown, 21-12, 10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Shiner (3-0) W: Smithville, 45-12, 1

2. Refugio (3-0) W: Edna, 42-21, 2

3. Post (3-0) W: Littlefield, 58-6, 3

4. Cisco (2-1) W: Breckenridge, 14-0, 4

5. San Augustine (1-0) W: Elkhart, 41-6, 5

6. San Saba (3-0) W: Mason, 32-0, 6

7. Lindsay (3-0) W: Callisburg, 41-6, 8

8. Flatonia (3-0) W: Falls City, 34-7, 9

9. Joaquin (2-0) W: Groveton, 41-0, NR

10. Holland (3-0) W: Johnson City, 41-0, NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Mart (3-0) W: Anahuac, 46-14, 1

2. Hamlin (3-0) W: Albany, 42-6, 2

3. Wellington (2-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 26-20, 3

4. Windthorst (3-0) W: Archer City, 21-20, 4

5. Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 38-20, 5

6. Stratford (2-1) W: Lakin (KS), 38-16, 7

7. Clarendon (3-0) W: Bovina, 30-14, 8

8. Bremond (2-1) W: Milano, 43-0, 10

9. Albany (2-1) L: Hamlin, 42-6, 6

10. Wheeler (2-1) W: Quanah, 15-7, NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Westbrook (3-0) W: Loraine, 49-0, 4

2. Gail Borden County (2-1) W: Rankin, 40-34, 6

3. Jonesboro (3-0) W: Johnson Co. Sports Assn, 76-44, 2

4. Rankin (2-1) L: Gail Borden County, 40-34, 1

5. Sterling City (3-0) W: O'Donnell, 58-6, 3

6. Union Hill (2-0) W: Crowell, 48-0, 5

7. May (2-1) W: Knox City, 60-56, 7

8. White Deer (2-1) W: Lefors, 58-13, 8

9. Leakey (3-0) W: Sanderson, 52-6, 9

10. Happy (3-0) W: Springlake Earth, 77-30, 10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 46-0, 1

2. Calvert (2-1) W: Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 32-28, 3

3. Richland Springs (1-0) Idle, 2

4. Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0, 4

5. Matador Motley County (2-1) W: Spur, 62-28, 6

6. Strawn (2-1) W: Bryson, 44-16, 5

7. Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 58-8, 8

8. Groom (2-1) W: Nazareth, 52-40, 9

9. Gordon (2-1) W: Baird, 56-47, NR

10. Blackwell (1-2) L: Highland, 42-22, 7

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle, 1

2. Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle, 2

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: Malakoff, 56-35, 3

4. Fort Worth Nolan (0-0) Idle, 4

5. San Antonio Cornerstone (2-1) W: Wall, 24-6, NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rank

1. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle, 1

2. New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle, 2

3. Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle, 4

4. Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle, 5

5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-1) L: Calvert, 32-28, 3

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you