FILE - Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs for a first down against Permian during the first half of a high school football game in Odessa, Texas, in this Friday night Sept. 13, 2019, file photo. Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester.