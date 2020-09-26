BATON ROUGE, La. — K.J. Costello passed for an SEC record 623 yards and five touchdowns in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense, and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 44-34 on Saturday.
Costello’s passing yardage in his first game since transferring from Stanford to Starkville, Mississippi, eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia’s Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993 to set the Southeastern Conference record.
And Costello needed most of it to make up for his two interceptions and two lost fumbles, which helped LSU rally to tie the game at 34 before he engineered a pair of scoring drives in the final 10 minutes.
LSU became the first defending national champion to lose its opening game since Michigan in 1998 lost at Notre Dame.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan intermittently showed promise in his debut as starter in place of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 top NFL draft choice Joe Burrow. But Brennan’s 345 yards and three touchdowns passing could not make up for the trouble the Tigers’ inexperienced defense had in new coordinator Bo Pelini’s scheme.
Four of Costello’s touchdown passes covered between 24 and 75 yards. The longest came on Kylin Hill’s catch and run in which the running back slipped safety Todd Harris’ tackle along the sideline to break into the clear. Osirus Mitchell caught touchdown passes of 43 and 24 yards, the second putting the Bulldogs back up by two scores with 3:39 left. Tyrell Shavers caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and Austin Williams had a 9-yard TD catch.
LSU transfer linebacker Jabril Cox, who played at FCS power North Dakota State, scored LSU’s opening touchdown on an interception and 14-yard return.
No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, and No. 4 Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas 37-10 on Saturday in the season opener for each school.
Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards. Bennett put the Bulldogs ahead to stay when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens and ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 13-10 with 6 minutes left in the third.
Zamir White rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries, including a 6-yard TD that gave the Bulldogs a 34-10 lead in the final period.
Feleipe Franks was 19 for 36 for 200 yards and a touchdown in his first start for Arkansas (0-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference), but the Florida transfer also tossed two interceptions.
Franks found Treylon Burks for a 49-yard touchdown play in the first quarter, and A.J. Reed kicked a 25-yard field goal with 8:23 left in the third to give the Razorbacks a 10-5 lead.
But the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0) dominated from there.
No. 5 Florida 51, Mississippi 35
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kyle Pitts caught four of Kyle Trask’s six touchdown passes and No. 5 Florida spoiled the head coaching debut of Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin with a 51-35 victory Saturday.
Trask completed 30 of 42 passes for 416 yards including touchdown passes of 1, 16, 71 and 17 yards to Pitts. The star tight end had 170 yards receiving.
Trask directed four consecutive touchdown drives that spanned the second and third quarters to build a 41-14 lead for the Gators (1-0 Southeastern Conference).
Kiffin, the former Tennessee and USC head coach who came to Ole Miss from FAU, had the Rebels’ offense humming with Matt Corral at quarterback. Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns passes, two to Dontario Drummond.
But they couldn’t stop the Gators. Ole Miss (0-1) tied it at 14 midway through the second quarter before yielding to the Trask-led Florida outburst.
The teams combined for 1,255 yards of total offense, including 642 by the Gators.
No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13
AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a pair to Seth Williams, and No. 8 Auburn scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away from No. 23 Kentucky for a 29-13 victory Saturday in the season opener.
The Tigers turned a three-quarter scare into a comfortable win by capitalizing on a late turnover and Kentucky’s failed fake punt in the lone Top 25 matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s opening weekend.
The game was played before a COVID-19-limited crowd of 17,000-plus — mostly Auburn students — and the most electric moment for the sparse in-person audience was a 100-yard interception return called back by targeting just before halftime.
Nix delivered some big plays to start an encore to a promising freshman season, especially to Williams. He completed 16 of 27 passes and also ran for 34 yards.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returned from a knee injury that cost him most of last season. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards and ran for 42 yards. Kavosiey Smoke ran untouched for an early 35-yard touchdown and Josh Ali caught nine passes for 98 yards.
No. 14 Cincinnati 24, No 22 Army 10
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati wanted to add a game to its non-conference schedule after some games were lost due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. When the Bearcats decided to put Army on the slate, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell knew it would be a challenge.
“I tried to reiterate that to our guys all week,” Fickell said. “We tried to prepare them for that.”
Mission accomplished.
Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army 24-10 in the first matchup of ranked teams at Nippert Stadium since 2008.
Army’s vaunted triple-option offense came in averaging 389.5 rushing yards, but the Bearcats held the Black Knights to 182, 81 from junior QB Christian Anderson, who also passed for 94 yards on nine completions.
Army (2-1) shocked the Bearcats with a defensive touchdown just 51 seconds into the game. Ridder ran an option to the left, but his pitch to running back Charles McClelland was deflected by Army defensive back Jabari Moore, who recovered the ball and ran untouched 42 yards for a touchdown to put the Black Knights ahead 7-0. Moore also had an interception in the first quarter.
“We played our butts off,” said Army coach Jeff Monken. “That is a very good football team. They are physical and got off of blocks. We wanted to establish the fullback, but they took him away. I’m disappointed but not frustrated.”
The Bearcats bounced back when Ridder completed a 45-yard pass to Jayshon Jackson and two plays later found Michael Young for a 12-yard TD, his first as a Bearcat, putting them ahead 10-7 in the second quarter.
No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20
PITTSBURGH — Patrick Jones II wants No. 21 Pittsburgh’s defense to be the best in the country. Not just in points allowed. Not just in yards allowed. Not just in sacks or turnovers. All of it.
“We want it all,” the senior defensive end said.
The Panthers are certainly playing like it.
Jones collected three of Pitt’s seven sacks, helping the Panthers beat No. 24 Louisville 23-20 on Saturday. The win pushed Pitt (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to its best start since 2014 and adhered to a blueprint the Panthers believe can carry them to the conference title game in December: tough, physical defense and just enough offense to get by.
So far, it’s working. The Panthers held the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) to 223 yards — less than half of what they had been averaging coming in — and never let Malik Cunningham get comfortable. Cunningham completed just 9 of 21 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and three picks, the last a fourth-down interception by Pitt’s Jason Pinnock with 1:19 remaining.
Cunningham ended up leaving on a stretcher after the play with an undisclosed injury. Coach Scott Satterfield said the junior had feeling in all his extremities and was being evaluated.
Three times Louisville had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. The drives ended with interception, punt, interception.
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tommy DeVito threw for two scores, Sean Tucker ran for two others, and Syracuse broke out of its offensive doldrums to defeat Georgia Tech 37-20 Saturday for its first win of the season.
The game, which was delayed more than 30 minutes while three Syracuse players were retested for COVID-19, was the first in the refurbished Carrier Dome. Renovations included a new roof, lighting, air conditioning and a big scoreboard.
The Orange (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 17 points off Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1 ACC) turnovers. Syracuse’s defense, playing without pre-season All America safety Andre Cisco who was injured in a fluke pre-game collision with a teammate, recorded five takeaways. The game marked the second straight game in which the Yellow Jackets committed five turnovers.
DeVito was 13 of 24 for 192 yards. Tucker, a freshman, had 111 yards on 22 carries and touchdown runs of 38 and four yards. Nykiem Johnson had four receptions for 84 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, while Taj Harris had three catches for 64 yards, including a 46-yard pass play.
Tucker was Syracuse’s first 100-yard rusher since quarterback Eric Dungey in 2018 and the first freshman to gain 100 yards in five years.