NO. 1 CLEMSON 37, WAKE FOREST 13
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 351 yards and combined for three touchdowns and Clemson continued its domination of Wake Forest in the season opener for both teams.
Trevor Etienne ran for 102 yards and a touchdown for Clemson, which improved to 70-5 since the start of the 2015 season under coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson has outscored Wake Forest 152-19 over the last three seasons, holding the Demon Deacons to just one touchdown.
Clemson is looking to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and reach the College Football Playoff national championship game for the fifth time in the six seasons. The last time the Tigers were on the field they lost 42-25 loss to LSU in which Lawrence was held without a touchdown pass.
Lawrence's passes were on the mark for the most part, as he completed 22 of 28 passes. He spread the ball around to eight receivers in the first half alone as Clemson took a 27-0 lead.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was 11 of 21 for 182 yards passing and was sacked four times before being replaced in the fourth quarter.
NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 48, MISSOURI STATE 0
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for Oklahoma.
Rattler, the highly touted redshirt freshman from Phoenix, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead.
The Sooners led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter and outgained the Bears 236 yards to 1. It was the first time since 2008 that Oklahoma scored at least 31 points in a first quarter and the sixth time in school history.
Rattler got plenty of help. Seth McGowan, a true freshman, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score. Charleston Rambo had four catches for 80 yards and two scores, including a 53-yard touchdown catch from Rattler. Oklahoma gained 608 total yards, including 484 passing.
The Sooners held Missouri State to 136 yards and seven first downs in their first shutout since 2015.
It was a rough debut with the Bears for coach Bobby Petrino, best known for his success at Louisville and Arkansas. He took over a Missouri State program that went 1-10 last season. Redshirt freshman Jaden Johnson completed 9 of 19 passes for 72 yards for the Bears.