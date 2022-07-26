Fresh off of a win at the American Century Golf Championship on July 10, Tony Romo came into the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open with a lot of confidence.
Romo said on Monday night at The Cascades Golf & Country Club that he was confident in making the cut in his sixth time in the tournament.
In order to do so, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback will need a big day on Wednesday.
Romo started on the back nine and had bogeys on two of his first three holes. And then came a double bogey on 13. He bounced back with a birdie on 14 before bogeys on 15 and 16. He then carded a double bogey on 17. He made par on 18 to finish his first nine holes at 7-over.
Romo then bogeyed the first three holes after the turn and was sitting at 10-over. But with the temperature rising — and his back aching, which he mentioned in his post-round media availability — Romo battled and finished strong.
Romo had a birdie on hole 4, with a par on 5, followed by a birdie on 6, then a par on 7, another birdie on 8 and then a par on 9 to finish with a 7-over 77.
“Just going through a rough start,” Romo said. “My back wasn’t doing well this morning. It’s been a good run, but it kind of got me a little bit today, and I got so far behind early that it was just disappointing. I was 10-over through like 12 holes. I think I finished with three birdies coming into the back with a 77. It was just a struggle.”
Romo said he knows he can play better golf and has been, so he plans to shake it off and get back on the course on Wednesday.
“It’s just disappointing that I didn’t give a performance that’s indicative of the golf I’ve been playing,” Romo said. “It’s golf, so it’s going to happen. You’re going to have bad days. It just stinks right now.
“Now I need a low one. I have to try to get back and do my best tomorrow.”
This is Romo’s third time playing at the event at The Cascades, and in the past, there’s been large crowds of people following Romo’s round. On Tuesday, there were a couple of people here and there, while more people joined him when he was teeing off on hole No. 1 after the turn and then again at his final hole, where he signed some autographs for young fans.
Romo will tee off on hole No. 1 at 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday.