Two-time winner Tony Romo and former Dallas Stars hockey star Mike Modano are tied for fourth after Friday’s first round of the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline
, Nevada.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, of Whitehouse, is tied with Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith in 52nd place of the 54-hole tournament being held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to take the first-round lead with a scored of 21 in the modified Stableford scoring system. The hockey player received six points for the eagle.
Now entering its 33rd year, the American Century Championship is a made-for-TV event owned and broadcast by NBC Sports. The celebrity golf tournament, which also raises funds for local and national charities, distributes a purse of $600,000.
The second round is scheduled for Saturday (1:30 p.m., TV: NBC).
Annika Soremstam and Mike Mulder, the former pitcher who won three straight at Edgewood Tahoe from 2015-17, were a point back.
Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who is now a CBS broadcaster and who won the 2018 and 2019 championship, was at 18 with Carson Palmer, Modano and Adam Thielen. John Smoltz and Marshall Faulk are tied for eighth with 17 points.
Steph Curry was tied for 10th with 16 points. Curry is knotted with actor Jack Wagner, singer Jake Owen and Derek Lowe. Defending champion Vinny Del Negro is tied for 17th with 14 points.
Mahomes and Smith are at minus 1, along with Brian Baumgartner. Pudge Rodriguez is 66th with a minus 6. Demarcus Ware is 78th with a minus 12. Robert Griffin III is at minus 33.
Mahomes is paired with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce (plus 2) and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (plus 8).
Aaron Rodgers was tied for 23rd with 11 points and Charles Barkley was tied for 71st at minus-10.
This year, the Stowers Institute for Medical Research is the official charity of the 33rd annual American Century Championship. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a world-class biomedical research organization dedicated to uncovering the causes, treatments and cures for life-threatening diseases.
Since 1990, it has raised nearly $5 million supporting numerous charities. Previous beneficiaries include the Equal Justice Initiative, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund, Uniform Firefighters Association Scholarship Fund, Fallen Patriot Fund, Lake Tahoe Fire Relief Fund (Angora fire), Autism Speaks, LIVESTRONG Foundation, American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, United Negro College Fund, Boys & Girls Club, and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.
