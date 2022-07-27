Former Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Tony Romo made a six-stroke improvement from round one to round two at the 52nd edition of the Higginbotham Texas State Open on Wednesday.
While he didn’t make the cut, he plans to use this week’s tournament experience at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler to prepare for future events.
“It was a little tougher score-wise than it was last year,” Romo said of this year’s Texas State Open. “That’s a testament to the people here. They’ve done a great job with the setup and everything.
“Every time you play in a tournament, it shows what you need to practice,” he added. “The biggest thing I’ve found over the last three or four weeks is my ball striking has been good enough to where if I don’t three-putt, I’ll be fine.”
Romo shot a 7-over first-round score of 77 on Tuesday, but used a strong start on Wednesday to set up a 1-over second round 71. He finished with an 8-over 148 for 36 holes of play.
The four-time NFL Pro Bowler reached the green in regulation on the first three holes on Wednesday, and two-putted for pars to remain even for the day.
The streak finally came to an end when Romo recorded a double bogey on the fourth hole, but his immediate answer set the tone for the rest of the round. He countered with his first two birdies of the day on holes five and six, and the trend continued when he produced an eighth hole birdie after a seventh hole bogey.
A bogey on the final hole of the front nine wrapped up a one-over 36 score, and his other bogeys at 10 and 12 put him at three-over with six holes to play, but he saved his best for last. He produced birdies on holes 14 and 17, and pars on 13, 15, 16 and 18 to finish the back nine with an even 35.
“I hit the ball really good today,” Romo said of his round on Wednesday. “Early on, I had birdie putts on (holes) one, two and three. I just didn’t get any to drop. I hit a couple good putts, but just had a bad swing on four. That really cost me.”