Tony Romo’s day at the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open didn’t start the way he wanted.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football analyst had bogeys on his first two holes.
But as was often the case during the course of a football game, Romo settled down on the golf course on Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club, and the shots started falling.
Romo started on hole No. 10. From hole No. 12 through hole no. 18, Romo had six pars and a birdie on 14.
Romo made the turn and immediately birdied hole No. 1. He sank four consecutive pars before bogeys on 6 and 7. Romo came back with a birdie on 8. On hole No. 9 — Romo’s final hole of the day — he nearly had another birdie, but the ball just skipped out of the hole. Romo knocked down the next putt to finish with a 1-over 71 for the day.
Romo will tee off for his second round at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday.