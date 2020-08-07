1902 — The United States, led by William Larned, beats Britain three matches to two to capture the Davis Cup.
1903 — Britain wins the Davis Cup by beating the United States 4-1.
1936 — At the Berlin Olympics, the United States finishes 1-2-3 in the men’s decathlon. Glenn Morris sets a world record with 7,900 points, followed by Robert Clark and Jack Parker.
1982 — Ray Floyd, who shot a record 63 in the opening round, wins the PGA championship by three shots over Lanny Wadkins at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
1984 — Carl Lewis sets the Olympic record in the 200 meters with a 19.80 clocking at the Los Angeles Olympics.
1992 — The Dream Team picks up its gold medal and Carl Lewis anchors a world-record 400-meter relay, winning his eighth gold medal in three Olympics in the Barcelona Olympics. The U.S. basketball team beats Croatia 117-85, with the 32-point margin of victory the smallest of the Games. In the 400, Mike Marsh, Leroy Burrell, Dennis Mitchell and Lewis set a world record of 37.40 seconds. Steve Lewis anchors another world-record as the Americans won the 1,600 relay by nearly half the length of a football field. The team of Andrew Valmon, Quincy Watts, Michael Johnson and Lewis ran the 1,600 in 2:55.74.
2001 — Damion Easley goes 6-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs as Detroit routs Texas 19-6. The Tigers tie a modern major league record by scoring 13 runs in the ninth inning.
2006 — Roger Goodell is chosen as the NFL’s next commissioner. Favored for months to get the job, he is unanimously elected by the league’s 32 owners on the fifth ballot.
2010 — Los Angeles Sparks forward Tina Thompson scores 23 points to become the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader in a 92-83 loss to the San Antonio Silver Stars. She surpasses Lisa Leslie‘s career total of 6,263 points. Thompson is the last of the original WNBA players.
2012 — Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States become the first three-time gold medalists in Olympic beach volleyball history.