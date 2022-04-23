Trenia Tillis Hoard, who led the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies to the 2022 national basketball championship, has been honored as the top women’s JUCO coach in Texas.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced that Tillis Hoard, along with two of her staff members and one of her players, have received the top awards from the organization.
Also, Kilgore College’s basketball coach Brian Hoberecht was honored as the top men’s JUCO coach.
Tillis Hoard earned the Junior College Women’s Coach of the Year. She led the Apache Ladies to the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Championship in March.
Also feted were TJC’s Chelsea Hudson (Junior College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year), Brynn Sultz (Junior College Women’s Student/Grad Assistant of the Year) and Nadechka Laccen (Junior College Women’s Player of the Year).
Tillis Hoard said she was honored and “Happy for Brynn and Chelsea, especially”, and her sophomore guard Laccen.
Tillis Hoard led the Apache Ladies to a 28-8 overall record and the NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball National Championship title. In addition to taking home Tyler’s 67th national title, Coach Tillis Hoard became the first African American women’s head coach to win the title.
Tillis Hoard was named the Coach of the Tournament after Tyler defeated Georgia Highlands, 92-80, in the championship game at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
Also during the season, Tillis Hoard achieved her 500th career coaching win on Feb. 9, a 75-72 win over Kilgore College in Kilgore.
Prior to her tenure at TJC, Tillis Hoard served as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas for four seasons from 1996-97 through 1999-2000.
Her playing career at Stephen F. Austin State University from 1990-91 through 1993-94 forged her into a three-time all-Southland Conference selection, including earning 1994 Southland Conference Player of the Year honors.
She continued her career professionally in Spain before returning to Texas to coach.
Also, she was recognized as one of the top 100 high school basketball players in the state of Texas by the UIL as part of their celebration of 100 years of high school basketball in the state. As a prep star at Grapeland High School, she was named Miss Texas Basketball in 1989 and was All-State all four years of her high school career leading the Sandiettes to a state title her senior season.
Laccen also received 2021-22 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball All-America First Team recognition.
The 5-6 sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico averaged 15.5 points a game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the season. She played in four of the five national tournament games in Lubbock, averaging 19.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., and 4.0 apg.
Hoberecht led the Kilgore College Rangers to their second straight appearance at the NJCAA Men’s Division I National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
In his 15th season at KC, Hoberecht led the Rangers to a 31-3 record, a Region XIV Conference and Tournament championship, plus an Elite Eight appearance at the nationals.
TJC swept all four honors in the women’s JUCO division with Lubbock Christian sweeping the men’s small college awards.
The TABC has close to 6,000 members.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches
College Basketball Awards
Women’s Coach of the Year
Division I — Vic Schaefer, University of Texas
Small College — Josh Prock, West Texas A&M University
Junior College — Trenia Tillis Hoard, Tyler Junior College
Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year
Division I — Rebecca Allison, Houston Baptist University
Small College — Kayla Weaver, Texas A&M University-Kingsville
Junior College — Chelsea Hudson, Tyler Junior College
Women’s Player of the Year
Division I — NaLyssa Smith, Baylor University
Small College — DyaniRobinson, Texas A&M University-Commerce
Junior College — Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College
Women’s Student/Grad Assistant of the Year
Division I — Tamera Derrough, Sam Houston State University
Small College — Frankie Bignell, Angelo State University
Junior College — Brynn Sultz, Tyler Junior College
Men’s Coach of the Year
Division I — Kelvin Sampson, University of Houston
Small College — Todd Duncan, Lubbock Christian University
Junior College — Brian Hoberecht, Kilgore College
Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year
Division I — Ross Hodge, University of North Texas
Small College — Jason Imes, Lubbock Christian University
Junior College — Brock Thewman, Lamar State College-Port Arthur
Men’s Player of the Year
Division I — Fabian White Jr., University of Houston
Small College — Parker Hicks, Lubbock Christian University
Junior College — Daniss Jenkins, Odessa College
Men’s Student/Grad Assistant of the Year
Division I — Sam Tarver, University of Texas at Arlington
Small College — Miro Szabados, Lubbock Christian University
Junior College — Ayomide Obafemi, McLennan Community College
