Nadechka Laccen, Tyler Junior College's standout guard, has earned All-America honors.
Laccen, who was instrumental in the Apache Ladies winning the NJCAA national basketball championship, was voted to the first team.
The 5-6 sophomore from San Juan, Puerto Rico averaged 15.5 points a game, along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the season. She played in four of the five national tournament games in Lubbock, averaging 19.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., and 4.0 apg.
Other first-teamers were Georgia Highlands freshman guard Jashanti Simmons, Northwest Florida State freshman guard Last-Tear Poa, Three Rivers (Missouri) sophomore guard Myia Yelder, Western Nebraska freshman/sophomore guard Ale'jah Douglas, Hutchinson (Kansas) freshman guard Mya Williams, Jones (Mississippi) freshman forward Sakyia White, Arizona Western freshman center Alliance Ndiba, Bishop State (Alabama) sophomore forward Cordasia Harris and Eastern Florida State freshman forward Rapuluchi Ngorka.
A couple of Texas players were on the second team — Blinn sophomore guard Telisha Brown and Grayson sophomore foward Promise Taylor.
Other second-teamers were Eastern Oklahoma State sophomore guard Shanequa Henry Eastern Oklahoma State, Walters State (Tennessee) sophomore forward Kiera Hill, Rend Lake (Illinois) sophomore forward Dais'Ja Trotter Rend Lake, Shelton State (Alabama) freshman point guard Nya Valentine, South Georgia Tech freshman forward Alexia Dizeko South Georgia Tech, Southern Nevada freshman center Destiny Brown, Highland (Illinois) sophomore forward Abby Barr Highland and North Dakota St. College of Science freshman point guard Ivane Tensaie.
Two Texas players were also on the third team — Angelina sophomore guard/forward Lovietta Walker and Midland sophomore guard/forward Bella Green.
Other third-teamers were Central Arizona freshman forward Seairra Hughes, Moberly Area (Missouri) freshman forward Indya Green, Independence (Kansas) sophomore guard Maisa Marcal, Florida SouthWestern freshman forward Jayla Murray, John A. Logan (Illinois) freshman guard Jeniah Thompson, Wabash Valley (Illinois) sophomore guard/forward Daijah Smith, New Mexico JC sophomore guard Precious Cowan and Chipola (Florida) sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin.
Two Region XIV athletes earned honorable mention — Trinity Valley freshman guard Makiyah McCollister (Athens native) and Bossier Parish (Louisiana) freshman forward Ma'Kaila Lewis. Another Texas player — Temple sophomore guard Jordyn Carter — was honorable mention as well.