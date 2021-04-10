Mike Marquis, the Iowa native who brought success to the Tyler Junior College basketball program on and off the court, has been named to the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Association Hall of Fame.
The NJCAA, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, named Marquis along with four other distinguished coaches and student-athletes for the 2020-21 class.
“I am very thankful to all my former players, assistants and to all three schools for allowing to chase my dream of being a coach,” Marquis said.
Marquis just completed his 20th year in charge of the Apaches’ program.
“On behalf of the Tyler Junior College community and the Apache Athletic department I congratulate Coach Marquis on this outstanding honor and recognition as one of the all-time great coaches in NJCAA history,” Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, said. “His record speaks for itself, but we are equally proud of the impact he has made, and continues to make, on our student-athletes and the opportunities that he continues to help create for so many.”
Joining Marquis in the class are Tim McGraw, head coach at North Lake (Texas); Pete Norman, head coach of Highland (Illinois); Jerry Stone, head coach of Midland (Texas); and Donta Smith, standout player at Southeastern Illinois.
Marquis has compiled a record of 683-316.
Marquis, a graduate of Newton High School in Iowa, Marquis played college basketball at Marshalltown (Iowa) and at Grand View College (Iowa) where he obtained a degree in English.
Prior to joining Tyler in the fall of 2001, Marquis was head coach at NJCAA school Indian Hills (Iowa) where he compiled a 60-10 overall record from 1999-2001. Marquis served one year as an associate head coach for the Warriors before becoming head coach. Before his stint at Indian Hills, Marquis was the head basketball coach at Marshalltown (Iowa) where he had an overall record of 235-106.
Earlier this season, Marquis was inducted into the Indian Hills Hall of Fame.
The Apache team most recently earned an NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Tournament berth under Marquis after winning the NJCAA Region XIV in the 2017-18 season, going 26-7. In the 2019-20 season, Tyler guard Shahada Wells was named an NJCAA first team All-America. Wells played last year at UT Arlington but has opted to transfer to TCU.
Marquis has sent more than 75 players to the next level, including NBA superstar Jimmy Butler.
Marquis is married to wife Kris and they have two sons, Mitch and McKade, and one daughter, Michelle.
The induction ceremony will not take place this year due to COVID-19.
