Miguel Vega, whose power-hitting helped Tyler Junior College to the national championship, has been named the 2021 NJCAA Division III Baseball Player of the Year, the organization announced from its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The award is presented by the Marines.
Vega, a Tyler native who attended The Brook Hill School in Bullard, led the nation in homer runs (21) and RBIs (70). Vega broke the single-season school record (D-III era) for home runs when he hit his 15th homer of the season, breaking assistant coach Jordan Trahan’s mark. The sophomore finished the season with a .389 batting average, along with a .462 (on base percentage) and an .805 (slugging percentage)
“Miggy”, as called by head coach Doug Wren, helped the Apaches to a 40-15 regular season. He was the heart of the lineup with his power-hitting contributing heavily to their success during the regular season. He was awarded the NJCAA DIII Baseball Player of the Week on May 12, after hitting for a .579 average and four home runs, which broke the school single-season record, that week.
Vega, who plays first base, will be most remembered for his performance during the 2021 NJCAA D-III Baseball World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches entered the World Series as an at-large selection and the No. 2 seed. Vega entered the World Series with a bang, going 2 for 3 from the plate with a towering fourth-inning home run in Game 1, a 13-5 victory Rockingham (North Carolina). Tyler won its first three games to advance to the championship game.
In the bottom of the eighth inning of the national championship game, down one run and with two outs, Vega stepped up to the plate and delivered the go-ahead home run to left field to help secure the championship for the Apaches. TJC won 5-4 over Niagara County (New York).
Vega was awarded the MVP of the NJCAA D-III World Series Tournament, going 7 for 15 with five home runs and recording 15 RBIs during the four games.
“Miggy had an unbelievable finish to an outstanding junior college career,” Wren said. “We’ll remember what he did this postseason for many years to come. Most definitely deserving of this award.”
Vega has committed to play baseball at Northwestern State University where he will continue his collegiate career at the Southland Conference school located in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
The Tylerite was also first-team NJCAA D-III All-America.
