TJC freshman Max Reynolds fired a second-round score of 10-under 62 to bolt to the top of the leaderboard on Tuesday in the Southwestern Christian Raising Cane's Fall Invitational in Oklahoma City.
In the women's tournament, the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are tied for fourth.
The final rounds are on Wednesday.
Reynolds had nine birdies, an eagle and a bogey during the second round on the Lake Hefner Golf Club North Course.
His play helped the Apaches into third place at 575 (293-282). Host Southwestern Christian University leads at 567, followed by Dodge City (Kansas) at 573. There are 13 teams entered.
Reynolds, who had a first round score of 2-over 74, is tied for first at 8-under 136 with SCU's Leonardo Ruggieri (67-69) and Gus Fritz (63-73).
Other Apache golfers with their place and scores include: T7, Gage Burnham, 71-72—143; T26, Ethan Dean, 74-74—148; T31, Wei Huang, 74-75—149; and 43, Adam Hawthorn, 78-74—152.
The women's tournament is being played on the South Course.
Oklahoma City University leads at 280, followed by Dodge City (294) and Redlands (Oklahoma) (298). TJC is tied with Kansas Wesleyan at 310. There are 14 teams entered.
The Apache Ladies scores include: T15, J'Dee Stovall, 75; T18, Madison Brown, 76; T29, Ali Boswell, 79; T34, Lucy Holbrough, 80; and T43, Ebba Klippinger, 82.
OCU's Reagan Chaney leads the medalist race with an 8-under 64, followed by teammate Paige Wood and Redlands' Ashlyn Acosta at 3-under 69.