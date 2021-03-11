Kevin Vest, in his second year at the helm of the Tyler Junior College athletic program, has been named National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Athletics Director of the Year Award, the organization announced.
The award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges).
“The entire College community celebrates athletic director Kevin Vest for receiving this very prestigious recognition. Director Vest is a champion for student engagement and success, which are vital to premier institutions of higher learning,” Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President of TJC, said.
Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs, added, “I am so proud of Kevin Vest and his leadership during these unprecedented times in collegiate athletics. The athletic department and the College as a whole have greatly benefited from his leadership this year, and I am thrilled that NACDA and his peers would bestow this tremendous honor on him.”
Winners will be recognized leading up to and in conjunction with the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention, July 27-28.
“I’m extremely humbled to be selected for this honor,” Vest said. “This award is absolutely the result of being part of a great team at Tyler Junior College that is committed to the success of our student-athletes. In a year like we have just experienced that has never been more apparent. It starts with the great campus leadership of Dr. Mejia, Dr. (Deana) Sheppard (Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs) and Dr. Drain and the leadership in our department of Chuck Smith, Kelsi Weeks, Eddy McGuire and Jordan Jones who amaze me everyday with their passion and commitment to our mission. I’m also blessed to work with what I think is the best group of coaches in the business who make awards like this possible for an athletic director.”
“Finally, the love and support of my wife Alicia and daughter Macey, who have fully embraced being part of the Apache Family, allow me to chase my passion of helping student-athletes achieve their goals on a daily basis and I cannot thank them enough.”
The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
“As we reflect upon all that has happened in our industry and in our world over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to honor the dedication and passion that NACDA athletics directors have for their student-athletes, institutions and campus communities,” Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer, said. “This year we certainly could recognize every AD in the country with this award. We applaud the efforts of the men and women across the country who have served as a source of inspiration and strength in leading their departments through this unprecedented time.”
Vest the fifth AD in TJC’s 92-year history, following Floyd Wagstaff, Dr. Billy Jack Doggett, John Peterson and Dr. Drain.
He served as athletic director at Waubonsee Community College since 2016 and was previously the sports coordinator and head baseball coach for six years at Rock Valley College in Rock Valley, Illinois.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS