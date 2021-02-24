After a close win on the road earlier this week in Kilgore, the young Apache Ladies felt right at home on Wednesday.
All 12 Tyler Junior College players scored as the No. 14 squad rolled to a 94-35 win over Jacksonville College at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Also, 11 of the Apache Ladies grabbed a rebound as TJC improves to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in Region XIV women's basketball play. The Lady Jaguars fall to 2-7 and 1-4.
The only suspense was if Brianna Garrett would score for TJC as Apache Ladies coach Trenia Tillis Hoard gave all her players several minutes beginning in the first quarter.
Garrett swished a free throw with 1:58 to go in the fourth quarter to get herself in the scoreboard. She ended up with six points.
Five TJC players hit in double figures, led by Veonce Powell, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Trayn Wills, Tia Morgan and Nadechka Laccen each scored 12 points. Daijah Torns had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Apache Ladies dominated the glass, 60-22.
Kemara Hyson led the Lady Jags with 14 points with Rylee Lavender next with nine.
Clara Rotich added nine rebounds for TJC, followed by Debbie Ogayemi (8), Jasmine Payne (8) and Wills (7). Wills also had four steals and three blocks.
Others scoring for the Apache Ladies were Payne (6), Ki-ya Garrett (6), Codou Ndour (4), Ogayemi (4), Nala Hemingway (3) and Rotich (2).
Also scoring for JC were Monica Horne (4), Lucy Lrelfall (3), Britney Gonzalez (3) and Victoria Fagan (2).
TJC was scheduled to host Coastal Bend on Saturday, but that game has been postponed, Tyler officials said. The Apache Ladies' next scheduled game is March 3 at Bossier Parish. Jacksonville is scheduled to play host to Murray State at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game.