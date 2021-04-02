The Tyler Junior College volleyball team is headed back to nationals.
TJC captured the Region XIV championship on Friday, upsetting No. 7 Blinn College, 3-1, in Athens.
The Apache Ladies rallied for a 23-25, 29-27, 25-20, 26-24 victory on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym on the campus of Trinity Valley Community.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Lady Bucs (23-2). Blinn had beaten TJC 3-0 on March 2 in Tyler and March 15 in Brenham.
After a year's absence, the Apache Ladies are back in the NJCAA National Tournament, scheduled for April 15-17 at West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.
This will be TJC's ninth national berth.
TJC (10-4) is led by head coach Brandi Hood (sixth season) and assistant Halee Brewer.
Team members include Piper Warren (Fr., Amarillo), Luana Tiemann (So., Curitiba, Brazil), Jackie Howell (So., Mission), Lydeke King (So., Queensland, Australia), Tawyne King (So., Houston), NeTania Livingston (Fr., Katy), Kylie Willis (Fr., Huffman), Julia Whiting-Reed (So., Las Vegas), Isis Rabello (So., Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Shara Da Silva (So., Goiania, Brazil), Claudia Lupescu (Fr., Bucharest, Romania), Serena Arruda (Fr., Santos, Brazil) and Harleigh Thurman (Fr., Lindale).
Region XIV receives two bids to nationals. The second berth will be decided at 1 p.m. Saturday when Blinn takes on the winner of Navarro vs. Trinity Valley, which play at 11 a.m. Saturday.