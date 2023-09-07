This weekend, UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College tennis, soccer and volleyball teams are in action.
TJC Soccer
Both TJC teams will be in action on Friday, hosting Jacksonville College (5 and 7 p.m.), and Saturday, hosting Blinn College (1 and 3 p.m.). Both matches are at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus.
The Apache Ladies moved up to No. 2 in the nation after sweeping games over the weekend — 4-2 over Concordia-Texas in Austin and 6-0 over Texas Southmost College in Brownsville.
Scoring goals for TJC against the Tornados were Adizatu Mustapha, Lawrencia Yeboah (assists from Samantha Roddenhof, Miki Hayashi), Nagi Higashi (Hayashi assist) and Gabrielle Thompson. Saki Tsuchiya was in goal.
Against the Scorpions, goals were from Kyleigh D’Spain (2), Thompson (2), Hayashi (1) and Roddenhof (1). Assists were from Spain (1), Yeboah (1), Roddenhof (1), Jacie Meredith (1) and Marin Love (1). Jessi Curry was in goal for the clean sheet, making four saves.
The Apaches are ranked No. 10 with a 3-1 mark. In their trip to South Texas, TJC dropped a 1-0 decision to Coastal Bend on Friday in Beeville, but bounced back for a 4-2 victory over Texas Southmost College on Saturday in Brownsville.
TJC goalkeeper Daniel Robles made seven saves against the Cougars in the 1-0 loss.
In the contest in Brownsville, Hagen Cupido scored two goals for Tyler. Noe Robles and Itsuki Matsuyama each scored one each. Assists were from Jake Shaked, Noe Robles, Cupido and Ricardo Joasilus.
UT Tyler Soccer
The Patriot women’s team opened the season on Labor Day, scoring a 2-0 victory over Jarvis Christian College at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
Alyssa Palisi scored in the first half and Brooke Mullins in the second half. Assists were from Annabel Westbrook and Melissa Oliveira.
Emily Clark (first half) and Daniella Wilken (second half) were in goal for the shutout.
The Patriots men’s team is 0-1-1 on the season and are scheduled to host Jarvis Christian College at 7 p.m. Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. It is Military Appreciation Night.
The UT Tyler squad lost to No. 9 St. Mary’s 1-0 on Aug. 31 in San Antonio and tied No. 2 Colorado State-Pueblo 3-3 in Tyler on Sept. 2. Against the Timberwolves, Lukas Paulun, Hugo Marques and Craig Chisholm scored goals for the Patriots. Assists were Nori Ito, Isaiah Moreno and Chisholm.
Tennis Time
While the U.S. Open is going on in New York, the Tyler Invitational Tennis Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday in the Rose City.
The men’s side of the tournament is taking place at Tyler Junior College’s Joann Medlock Murphy Tennis and the women’s side will compete at Summers Tennis Center. Dating back to 2017, this tournament has been co-hosted by the Apaches and the Patriots each fall with the lone exception of 2020.
UT Tyler Volleyball
The 4-0 Patriots travel to Denver to play in Colorado Premier Challenge. Matches are scheduled to be held at Regis and MSU Denver.
On Friday, UT Tyler plays No. 3 Wayne State at 11 a.m. and No. 19 Regis at 3 p.m. in pool play. Saturday’s schedule will be determined by pool play.
The Patriots begin the season by sweeping the Patriot Classic at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center. UT Tyler scored wins over Montevallo (3-0), Southern Nazarene (3-2), Fort Lewis (3-1) and Union (3-1).
UT Tyler freshman Shaye Koski and sophomore Jeorgia Jones were named to the 2023 Patriot Classic All-Tournament Team.