TJC is on the road again, while Texas College gets to play a home game on Saturday.
The two local football teams are opening conference action.
The Apaches, after traveling to Georgia last week, have a shorter journey this week. Tyler Junior College tangles with Trinity Valley Community College at Bruce Field in Athens. The Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener has a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled.
While TJC is in Henderson County, the Steers will meet Ottawa-Arizona in a Sooner Athletic Conference game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.
TJC-TVCC
Tyler is ranked No. 15 in the nation with a 1-1 record, while Trinity Valley is No. 5 with a 2-0 mark.
Both teams scored out-of-state wins last week.
On Saturday, TJC defeated then No. 13 Georgia Military College, 52-28, in Milledgeville, Georgia, while the Cardinals defeated Air Force Academy Prep, 38-26, in Air Force Academy, Colorado.
The TJC offense totaled 677 yards (308 rushing, 369 passing).
Quarterback Jaden Pete, who picked up an offer from Texas A&M-Commerce this week, hit on 25 of 33 passing attempts for 365 yards with five TD passes and an interception. He also rushed for 25 yards and a TD on three carries.
He threw TD passes to Tray Taylor (33, 47, 38), Gabe Adams (20) and Arabia Bradford Jr. (48). Taylor, who has offers from Washington State and Texas State, had six catches for 157 yards and the three TDs.
Longview freshman Josh Thomas saw action at QB and at running back, rushing for 117 yards and a TD on nine attempts. Isaiah Lee added 96 yards on eight totes.
The Apaches defense also allowed only 339 yards (194 rushing, 145 passing) to the Bulldogs. One of the touchdowns they gave up was on a short field after a turnover on downs and another one was by the offense on an interception return.
As far as the Cardinals, they totaled 450 yards up in the thin-air of Colorado.
Quarterbacks Matthew Duncan and Diego Tello led the Cardinal offense. Duncan completed 6-of-11 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and Diego Tello was 40-of-11 for 90 yards and a touchdown. Duncan also ran for a touchdown.
The Cardinal ground game was paced by Clarence Dalton, who rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Quincy Thompson added 62 yards on 11 attempts with Hymond Drinkard contributing 49 yards on six totes.
Jemryi Davis and RayShawn Glover both caught TD passes.
Defensively, Kobe Kendrick, McCoy Casey and Cameron Blaylock each had 10 tackles.
Other SWJCFC results last week included: Cisco 20, Blinn 19; Kilgore 48, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 0; and New Mexico Military 50, Navarro 30.
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Navarro (0-2, 0-1) at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (0-2, 0-1), 11 a.m.; No. 4 Kilgore (2-0, 1-0) at NMMI (2-1, 1-0), 5 p.m.; and Cisco (2-0, 1-0), open.
Blinn (1-1, 0-1) played a nonconference game on Friday night against TWA College in Brenham.
TEXAS COLLEGE
After trips to Midland the first week and to Conway, Arkansas the second week, the Steers are ready for a game in Tyler.
Last week, Central Arkansas scored five first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 70-2 win over the Steers at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
In the fourth quarter, Texas College’s Dylan Dubois tackled Ja’Braxton Boone in the end zone for a safety.
Brodrick Brown (6 of 17 for 41 yards, 2 interceptions) and Isaiah Sadler (6 of 14 for 2 yards) played QB for the Steers. Tamogue Sloan led TC in rushing with 23 yards on six carries. Deiontray Hill had three catches for 33 yards.
The Steers are 0-2, while the Spirit is 1-1 and 0-1 in conference.
OUAZ, which is located in Surprise, Arizona where the Texas Rangers conduct spring training, opened the season with a 37-7 win over Arizona Christian and lost 36-20 to Texas Wesleyan in a conference game in Fort Worth on Sept. 2.
The Steers are home again next week, hosting Langston at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.