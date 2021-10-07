The TJC Apaches and Texas College Steers will have home football games on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler Junior College plays the early game with the Apaches taking on Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 11 a.m. in a Southwest Junior College Football game.
The second game on Earl Campbell Field has TC meeting Ottawa-Arizona at 7:30 p.m. in a Sooner Athletic Conference game.
GAME 1
TJC and NEO will have their own version of the Red River Shootout on Earl Campbell Field as Tyler represents Texas and the Golden Norsemen represent Oklahoma.
The Apaches enter the contest with a 2-2 overall record and 1-1 in SWJCFC play. NEO is 2-2 and 1-2.
After dropping their first two games at Trinity Valley (27-10) and at Kilgore (34-0) before bouncing back to win over Navarro (39-15) and Ellsworth (Iowa) (27-24) in Miami, Oklahoma.
The Golden Norsemen rarely pass, averaging 48.5 yards per game. The two main running backs are Jamoni Jones (43-276, 4 TDs) and Tre'juan Shaw (48-226, 3 TDs).
NEO averages 19 points a game while giving up 25.
The Apaches lost to Kilgore (49-28) to open the season and then won back-to-back games over Navarro (69-56) and RPA (48-7). Two weeks ago, TJC fell on the road to Trinity Valley (31-23).
Tyler is scoring 42 points a game and giving up 36.
QB General Booty leads the nation by averaging 363.8 yards per game. He has hit on 120 of 184 passing attempts for 1,455 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Azhuan Dingle tops the Apaches in rushing with 411 yards and a TD on 48 carries. Jordan Wallace leads in receptions with 28 for 262 yards and two TDs.
Other leading TD receptions are from Jeremiah Cooley (6), Kelly Akaharaiyi (5) and Nick Rempert (3).
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Kilgore (3-2, 2-2) at Cisco (1-3, 0-2), 3 p.m.; and Blinn (2-2, 1-2) vs. Navarro (2-3, 1-3) at Midlothian, 3 p.m.
Next week the Apaches travel to New Mexico Military.
GAME 2
The Steers are 0-5 overall and 0-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Spirit squad, whose campus is in Surprise, Arizona, is 5-0 overall, which have been all conference games.
OUAZ is ranked No. 11 in the latest NAIA national poll. The Spirit has won over Lyon (76-10), at Southwestern Assemblies of God (42-28), Texas Wesleyan (45-31), at Louisiana College (49-19) and Arizona Christian (52-34).
The Steers and Spirit have met twice with Ottawa winning 63-14 in 2018 and 76-21 in 2019.
TC is coming off a 71-0 lost to Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.
Other SAC games on Saturday include: Texas Wesleyan (3-1, 3-1) at Southwestern Assemblies of God (3-2, 1-2), 2 p.m.; Oklahoma Panhandle State (2-4, 2-3) at Wayland Baptist (2-3, 2-2), 2 p.m.; and Arizona Christian (3-2, 2-2) at Lyon (0-5, 0-4), 3 p.m.
The Steers are home again next week on Oct. 16 against Lyon College, a 6 p.m. kickoff. OUAZ has a bye next week before hosting Langston.