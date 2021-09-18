Let’s play two!
That was Ernie Banks’ famous baseball saying, but on Saturday it means football.
It will be a Steers and Apaches doubleheader in Tyler. Both games are set for Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Texas College has the opener as the Steers and new coach Greg Ellis, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, will tangle with Oklahoma Panhandle State. Kickoff for the Sooner Athletic Conference game is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The nightcap has the Apaches taking on RPA College at 7 p.m.
STEERS VS. AGGIES
The Steers’ first two games were on the road, losses of 73-0 to West Texas A&M, an NCAA Division II school, in Canyon on Sept. 2, and a 44-6 decision against Langston University, an SAC opponent, in Langston, Oklahoma, on Sept. 11.
Texas College’s lone score against the Langston Lions came after Keith Delahoussaye returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Aggies of Oklahoma Panhandle State are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference. The squad is coming off a 49-20 loss to Texas Wesleyan on Sept. 11 in Goodwell, Oklahoma. The Aggies first three games were at home, including a 10-7 loss to Langston on Sept. 4.
This will be the 13th meeting between the Steers and Aggies with OPSU holding an 11-1 advantage.
The Aggies have some East Texans on their squad — Kilgore junior running back Melek Hamilton, Malakoff freshman running back Takeenan Langley, Marshall freshman offensive lineman Lewis Dunn, Marshall freshman defensive lineman Keyshawn Murphy and Palestine freshman wide receiver Kendrick Barrett.
Other SAC games include: Millsaps (0-1) at Southwestern Assemblies of God (1-1), noon (Waxahachie); Louisiana College (0-3, 0-1) at Arizona Christian (1-1, 0-1), 1 p.m. (Glendale, Arizona); Langston (2-0, 2-0) at Wayland Baptist (1-1, 1-0), 2 p.m. (Plainview); and Texas Wesleyan (2-0, 2-0) at Ottawa-Arizona (2-0, 2-0), 9 p.m. (Surprise, Arizona).
The Lady Steers volleyball team is at home on Saturday as well, hosting Jarvis Christian College in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium. The match has a 1 p.m. start.
APACHES VS. WILDCATS
TJC is 1-1 on the season after last week’s 69-57 shootout win over Navarro College.
After the SWJCFC win, the Apaches are taking on RPA Prep in a non-conference game.
RPA is a independent, privately owned sports and college prep program located in Euless.
In the spring, Tyler scored a 61-6 win over the Wildcats.
Last week, RPA lost at Cisco 66-0. The week before, Cisco lost to Navarro 35-14.
After throwing eight TD passes last week against Navarro, what will TJC quarterback General Booty do this week? He was named the NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
Booty was 38 of 56 for 528 yards. The freshman from Allen tossed two touchdown passes each to Jeremiah Cooley (85, 39 yards), Jordan Wallace (10, 32), Kelly Akharaiyi (15, 7) and Nick Rempert (11, 7).
The eight TD passes were a record for a conference game. The previous record was seven by Blinn quarterback Jake Hubenak in a 72-65 loss to TJC on Sept. 6, 2014. Hubenak was 34 of 54 for 591 yards. The record is 10 by Jake Hubenak of Blinn against Arkansas Baptist College (non-conference) on Sept. 20, 2014.
It was also the most passing yards by an Apache quarterback since McLane Carter threw for 578 on Oct. 8, 2015 against Navarro. Carter, the younger brother of G.J. Kinne and older brother of current Apache Landry Kinne, threw for six TD passes.
After two games, Booty leads the nation in yardage (849 yards) and touchdowns (12). Cooley is leading the nation with receptions totaling 289 yards (144.5 per game). Cooley is tied for the national lead with five TDs.
Linebacker Xavier Benson, a sophomore transfer from Texas Tech, is second in the nation in tackles with 13.5. He is graduate of Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School where he led the Hawks to a state title.
Some of the players with local ties on the RPA squad are DB Bryson Cobb (Whitehouse HS/Cedar Hill Trinity Christian), QB Terence Tita (Baltimore/TJC), DB Jared Davis (Garland/Trinity Valley CC), DL Quintavian Gardner (Athens HS), OL Mykel Blaylock (Tyler/Rochester Community Tech), WR James May Jr. (Hampton, Virginia/Trinity Valely CC) and Jermone Bowser Jr. (John Tyler HS/Navarro College).
Other SWJCFC games on Saturday include: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (0-1, 0-1) at Kilgore (2-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.; Blinn (0-1, 0-1) at Cisco (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m.; New Mexico Military (2-0, 0-0) at Navarro (1-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (2-0, 1-0) at Southern-Shreveport, 7 p.m.
TJC’s nationally ranked soccer teams are home on Saturday as well. The matches are scheduled against Jacksonville College for 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men).