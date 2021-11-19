The TJC Apaches are traveling west to Roswell, New Mexico.
The Apaches aren't looking for UFOs; but instead a conference football championship.
No. 14 Tyler Junior College (6-4) tangles with No. 2 New Mexico Military (9-1) for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference title on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (Central) at the Wool Bowl.
The championship is somewhat alien for both teams.
Tyler has won the conference 11 times, but not since 2000.
The Broncos entered the league in 2016 and are seeking their first title, finishing runner-up in 2019.
NMMI won the conference regular season crown with a 6-1 mark. TJC tied for second with Kilgore and Blinn, all at 4-3.
The Broncos were the No. 1 seed, knocking off No. 4 Blinn 48-0, last week in New Mexico with the No. 3 Apaches winning their semifinal over No. 2 Kilgore College, 34-31, in Kilgore.
The winner of Saturday's game wins the SWJCFC and an automatic bid to the Heart of Texas Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Commerce. However, if NMMI wins it is likely the Broncos will opt for a semifinal berth in the NJCAA Final Four. The semifinal winners advance to the NJCAA National Championship, scheduled for Dec. 17 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Thus, if TJC wins or falls on Saturday, it appears the Apaches may go bowling. However, nothing is official until bowl bids are announced on Monday.
The Apaches and Broncos met on Oct. 16 in New Mexico with NMMI winning 49-13.
The Broncos have the top rushing attack in the nation, ranking first in rushing yards (2,780), rushing attempts (468) and rushing yards per game (278).
Bronco running back Anthony Grant, last season's MVP of the conference, is fourth in the nation in rushing with 1,012.
NMMI QB Diego Pavia has amassed 1,204 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on the year. He ranks 11th in the nation in touchdowns.
TJC quarterback General Booty is one of the top passers in the nation, having thrown for 2,695 yards by hitting 212 of 343 passing attempts for 24 touchdowns.
Running back Torrance Burgess had a breakout game last week. Entering the contest he had 153 yards rushing. When the game with Kilgore concluded he had 328 yards as he rushed for 175 yards against the Rangers, including scoring on a 75-yard dash that basically sealed the win.
Linebacker Xavier Benson is fifth in the nation in tackles with 10.9 per game.