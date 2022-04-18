The top rivalry in junior college sports played out on the softball diamond on Monday.
The Apache Ladies scored a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Rangers in Region XIV play at the Tyler Junior College field.
TJC won 9-5 and 14-0 over Kilgore College.
Tyler (25-17, 9-7) return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Corsicana to meet Navarro College in a doubleheader (1 and 3 p.m.).
KC (5-30-1, 2-12) are scheduled to host Trinity Valley on Wednesday in a DH (1 and 3 p.m.).
GAME 1
TJC scored nine runs in the third inning en route to the 9-5 victory.
Leah Hensarling had three hits, including a home run, to pace the Apache Ladies. She had two RBIs.
Amanda Skivington had a double and single with Alyssa Bates adding a double. Other hits were from Kylee Jacks, Aliana Marroquin, Kyleigh Clements, Itati Arzola and Mallory Webb.
Others knocking in runs for TJC were Bates (2), Skivington (2), Jacks (1), Lilly Coleman (1) and Webb (1). Scoring runs were Skivington (2), Bates (1), Jacks (1), Hensarling (1), Clements (1), Arzola (1), Kelsi Tonips (1) and Webb (1).
Elizabeth Torres led KC with three hits, including a homer and two doubles, while adding three RBIs. Dajah Montgomery and Remington Denman also hit home runs.
Adding hits for the Lady Rangers were Marissa Medina (2), Caison Nachtigall (1) and Karlee Wichersham (1). Scoring runs were Medina (2), Torres (1), Montgomery (1) and Denman (1).
Bailee Weaver threw the first three innings for the Apache Ladies, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out two and walking two. Jordyn Rodriguez hurled the final four innings (4 hits, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
GAME 2
Ryleigh Denton threw all five innings for TJC, allowing only three hits in the 14-0 victory.
Denton, a sophomore from Rotan, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Makayla Trevino hit a three-run homer for Tyler while Bates had two hits. Other singles were from Jacks, Hensarling and Clements. Other RBIs were from Jacks (3), Marroquin (2), Bates (1) and Clements (1). Scoring runs were Bates (2), Jacks (2), Mackenzie Stuart (2), Arzola (2), Clements (2), Trevino (1), Trinity Muhle (1), Rodriguez (1) and Coleman (1).
Kilgore had three singles — one apiece from Melissa Gress, Torres and Wichersham.