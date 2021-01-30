The Tyler Junior College softball doubleheader, scheduled for Saturday against McLennan Community College, was postponed by rain.
The two teams played on Saturday in which they split the twinbill — the Highlassies won Game 1, 8-1, while TJC took Game 2, 12-8.
Tyler's only run in the first game came in the top of the sixth as Madi Hale singled and scored on a double by Alandria Kim.
In the second game, TJC scored two in the top of the first. Brecklyn Dennis was safe on a dropped third strike and Madi Hale singled. Kim followed with a single to score Dennis. Kim stole second, and Jodi De Hart was safe on an error, bringing Hale in to score.
McLennan responded with four runs in the bottom
Tyler took the lead with three runs in the top of the second. Rylee Burke walked and Jalen Perez singled. Itati Arzola then bunted for a single to load the bases. Dennis grounded out to score Burke, and Hale singled to score Perez. Arzola then came in to score on a Kim fielder's choice.
The Apache Ladies added another run in the third. Burke reached safely on an error but was out at second on a fielder's choice by Perez. Arzola singled and Perez scored on an error.
McLennan took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the third.
Four runs scored for Tyler in the fourth to take the lead. Hale reached on an error and Kim singled. De Hart also singled to load the bases. Vaughan then reached on an error, bringing Hale in to score. Aliana Marroquin reached on an error, bringing Kim in to score. Burke followed with a double to score Vaughan and Marroquin.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to return to play on Feb. 5-6. On Friday, TJC travels to Denison to meet homestanding Grayson at 12:30 p.m. and Butler (Kansas) at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, TJC is scheduled to meet Ranger College in Bullard. The first game of the DH is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Schwab Softball Field on the campus of The Brook Hill School.
McLennan is 4-4.