The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies swept Trinity Valley in a softball doubleheader on Saturday in Athens.
The Apache Ladies won 9-3 and 13-4 as they got their bats cranking.
TJC improves to 28-18 overall and 12-8 in Region XIV Conference play. The Lady Cardinals fall to 19-33 and 6-14.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, hosting Northeast Texas in a doubleheader at the TJC Softball Field. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
TVCC is scheduled to host Dallas Christian College in a non-conference game on Monday. The first game is slated to begin at 4 p.m.
GAME 1
Leah Hensarling had two doubles and three RBIs to pace the Apache Ladies.
Mackenzie Stuart and Amanda Skivington each had doubles for TJC. Along with Hensarling, Stuart, Itati Arzola and Mallory Webb had two hits apiece.
Other RBIs were from Alyssa Bates (2), Kylee Jacks (2) and Webb (2). Scoring runs were Aliana Marroquin (2), Stuart (2), Arzola (2), Bates (1), Jacks (1) and Skivington (1).
Bailee Weaver and Jordyn Rodriguez combined in the circle for Tyler. Weaver started and threw four innings, allowing six hits and one run with two strikeouts and no walks. Rodriguez finished up, giving up four hits and two runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Kaitlyn Corn, Alondra Vasquez, Lena Sellam and Fernanda Ocrospoma all had doubles for the Lady Cardinals.
GAME 2
Skivington drove in five runs and Hensarling had three RBIs as the Apache Ladies defeated TVCC 13-4 in five innings.
Skivington (double, single) had two hits as did Kelsi Tonips (double, single). Adding singles were Jacks, Kyleigh Clements and Webb.
Bates and Webb also drove in runs. Scoring runs were Jacks (3), Bates (2), Tonips (2), Webb (2), Skivington (1), Hensarling (1), Clements (1) and Arzola (1).
Vasquez had a double for TVCC and Rawnie Weststrate had two hits.
Ryleigh Denton went the distance in the circle for TJC. She pitched five innings, allowing six hits and four unearned runs with five strikeouts and no walks.