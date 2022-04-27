The TJC Apache Ladies ran their winning streak to five straight by sweeping Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday in a softball doubleheader at the TJC Softball Field.
Tyler Junior College won 5-2 and 10-0 to improve to 30-18 on the season and 14-8 in Region XIV Conference play. The Lady Eagles fall to 12-30 and 4-14.
The Apache Ladies have a couple of non-conference games on Saturday against LSU-Eunice. Those games are scheduled to be played at The Brook Hill School softball field in Bullard. The first game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
NET is scheduled to visit Kilgore College on Saturday. The first game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
After falling behind 1-0, TJC scored five runs in the bottom of the first and that is all the Apache Ladies needed in a 5-2 win.
MacKenzie Stuart had the big hit of the inning with a two-run homer. Alyssa Bates began the game with a triple.
Stuart and Bates each had a single later in the game for two base knocks, while other hits were by Kylee Jacks, Leah Hensarling and Aliana Marroquin.
RBIs were from Stuart (2), Jacks (1), Kyleigh Clements (1) and Marroquin (1). Scoring runs were Bates (1), Jacks (1), Hensarling (1), Marroquin (1) and Stuart (1).
Jordyn Rodriguez threw all seven innings in the circle for TJC, allowing six hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out four and not walking a batter.
Jalissa Alvarez had two hits for the Lady Eagles, while Emma Farquhar hit a double. Other hits were by Haley McAlexander, Jodi De Hart and Tinsley Love. Abby Russ had an RBI with runs score by Farquhar and Rylee Epperson.
GAME 2
Ryleigh Denton struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the 10-0 win. Denton gave up six hits. The Apache Ladies scored five runs in the first inning again.
With Denton keeping the Lady Eagles under control, Madysun Vaughan blasted a home run and drove in four runs, while Amanda Skivington added a double for the Apache Ladies. Other hits were from Jacks and Hillary Victor.
Also driving in runs were Victor (2), Stuart (1) and Lilly Coleman (1). Scoring runs were Hensarling (2), Stuart (2), Victor (2), Bates (1), Skivington (1), Coleman (1) and Vaughan (1).
Russ had two hits for Northeast Texas with one each from Johnae Robinson, De Hart, Skylar Liebrecht and Shea Nelson.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC spring football game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus.