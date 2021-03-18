KILGORE — The Apache Ladies won a close one, followed by a blowout game in a softball doubleheader against rival Kilgore College on Thursday.
Tyler Junior College won the first game 3-2, followed by a 21-2 victory.
TJC improves to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Region XIV softball. The Lady Rangers fall to 5-12-1.
The Apache Ladies return to Region XIV play on Saturday, hosting Navarro in a doubleheader at Schwab Field on The Brook Hill School campus in Bullard. The first game is scheduled for to begin at 1 p.m.
The Lady Rangers are scheduled to visit Athens and play Trinity Valley Community College in a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
GAME 1
After trailing 2-1, the Apache Ladies scored runs in the third and sixth innings to take the 3-2 win.
Emilie Hoelscher and Bailee Weaver combined in the circle for the win. Hoelscher pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out nine and walking five. Weaver threw the last 1.1 innings while holding the Lady Rangers hitless with two strikeouts.
With the game tied 2-2, Tyler's Rylee Burke singled in the eventual winning run in the sixth inning.
Blakely Niles homered for TJC with Madison Hale hitting a double. Singles were from Itati Arzola (2), Brecklyn Dennis and Alandria Kim, who also had an RBI.
Scoring runs for TJC were Zrzola and Jalen Perez.
Marissa Mediria hit a solo shot for the Lady Rangers with three hits from Adrienne Lewing. Other singles were by Madalyn Brewer, Dajah Montgomery, Lizzy Torres and Caison Nachtigall. Brewer also had an RBI.
GAME 2
The Apache Ladies banged out 17 hits en route to the 21-2 win in five innings.
Hale had three hits and four RBIs to lead TJC.
Dennis, Niles, Burke, Arzola and Perez all had doubles.
Arzola and Jodi De Hart had three hits apiece with Dennis and Niles adding two each. Others with hits were Paulina Barajas, Perez, Burke and Mackenzie Stuart.
Other RBIs were from De Hart (3), Perez (3), Arzola (2), Barajas, Dennis, Niles, Kindall Hernandez, Stuart and Madysun Vaughan.
Scoring runs were Dennis (4), Hale (3), Arzola (2), De Hart (2), Niles (2), Maleah Olvera (1), Kelsi Tonips (1), Hernandez (1), Barajas (1), Perez (1), Burke (1), Stuart (1) and Vaughan (1).
Ryleigh Denton got the in the circle, going 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and two unearned runs. She struck out four and walked three.
Denton was followed by Grason Long (1.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Lauren Boudreaux (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk).
Nachtigall, Mediria and Hannah Grumbles had singles for the Lady Ranger. Mediria and Grumbles scored runs.