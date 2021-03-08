The Apache Ladies scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, topped off by Kelsi Tonips' walk-off RBI single, to sweep the Blinn College Lady Buccaneers on Saturday in a softball doubleheader.
Tyler Junior College (7-7) won the first game 7-1, followed by the 8-7 win at Schwab Field on The Brook Hill School campus in Bullard. The Lady Bucs fall to 4-8.
GAME 1
Ryleigh Denton and Lauren Boudreaux combined on the five-hitter.
Denton pitched five innings, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out four and walking one. Boudreaux hurled the final two innings, giving up one hit (Keely Castillo's home run) while striking out two and not allowing a walk.
Brecklyn Dennis (solo homer) and Kindall Hernandez (double) had the Apache Ladies' extra-base hits. Rylee Burke had two hits and an RBI with Itati Arzola, Madison Hale (3 RBIs), Alandria Kim, Jalen Perez (2 RBIs) and Blakely Niles.
Others scoring runs were Arzola, Hale, Kim, Perez, Hernandez and Mallory Webb.
Castillo also had a single for Blinn, along with Marley Mahoney, Chloe Woodward and Reagan Majewski.
GAME 2
Aliana Marroquin hit a homer for the Apache Ladies, along with a single and three RBIs. Arzola added a double and single.
Other RBIs besides Marroquin and Tonips were from Hale and Madysun Vaughan.
Also getting hits for TJC were Hale, Hernandez, Perez, Burke (2) and Vaughan (2). Others scoring runs were Arzola, Dennis, Perez, Burke (2), Webb and Vaughan.
Bailee Weaver pitched five innings, allowing five hits and five unearned runs. She struck out six and walked one. Emilie Hoelscher tossed the final two innings to get the win. She allowed four hits and two runs while striking out two and not issuing a walk.
Renna Toomey had a double and a single with four RBIs to pace Blinn. Emily Murphy added a double
The Apache Ladies play host to Bossier Parish on Wednesday in Bullard. The first game is scheduled for noon.