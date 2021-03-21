BULLARD — Tyler Junior College and Navarro College split a Region XIV softball doubleheader on Saturday at Schwab Field on The Brook Hill School campus.
The Lady Bulldogs own the first game 2-0 with TJC taking the second contest 8-0.
GAME 1
Braylee Forse tossed a four-hit shutout and Navarro scored two runs in the first inning.
Forse struck out five and walked two.
Maddie Wright and Jenna Rude each had doubles for NC while Rude added a single. Alanna Islas and Tatum Briggs had RBIs. Wright and Rude scored the runs.
Paulina Barajas had two singles for the Apache Ladies with Brecklyn Dennis and Jalen Perez adding base hits.
Emilie Hoelscher pitched seven innings for TJC, allowing three hits and two earned runs. She struck out six and walked one.
GAME 2
Ryleigh Denton and Grason Long combined on a three-hitter for the Apache Ladies.
Denton hurled five innings, allowing two hits while striking out five and walking one. Long pitched the final inning, giving up a hit and striking out two.
Alandria Kim had two doubles for Tyler with Madison Hale and Rylee Burke adding two-baggers.
RBIs were from Burke (2), Madysun Vaughan (2), Hale, Kim, Itati Arzola and Perez.
Burke was 3 for 4, while Kindall Hernandez and Vaughan added hits.
Kim and Hernandez scored two runs apiece with one run each by Dennis, Hale, Maleah Olvera and Perez.
TJC (11-11, 5-5 Region XIV) meet Trinity Valley on Wednesday in Bullard. The first game of the DH is scheduled to begin at noon.