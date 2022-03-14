The Apache Ladies split a Region XIV Conference softball doubleheader with Bossier Parish on Sunday at the .TJC softball field.
The Lady Cavaliers won the first game 11-2 while the Tyler Junior College bounced back to win the second game, 1-0.
Ryleigh Denton tossed a three-hit shutout for the Apache Ladies. She struck out two and walked two.
TJC scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning.
Leah Hensarling doubled for the Apache Ladies with Kylee Jacks and Itati Arzola adding singles. Mallory Webb had an RBI and Arzola scored the run.
In the first game, Bossier Parish scored nine runs in the first inning. The Apache Ladies scored their only two runs in the first inning.
Kylee Jacks had two hits (double, single) while Amanda Skivington added a double. Hensarling contributed a single.
The Apache Ladies (17-11, 1-1) visit Paris on Wednesday (DH, first game 1 p.m.) and Kilgore on Saturday (DH, first game, 1 p.m.).
The Lady Cavaliers (12-6, 1-1) host Western Nebraska in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.