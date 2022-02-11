The TJC Apache Ladies split a pair of games on Friday in the Permian Basin Softball Invitational in Odessa.
In the first game, Tyler Junior College downed Hesston College of Hesston, Kansas (9-5) and dropped a 4-3 decision to host Odessa College.
TJC (3-5) remains in Odessa for two games on Saturday (9 a.m. vs. Luna Community College of Las Vegas, New Mexico; 1 p.m. vs. Odessa).
In the first game, Mallory Webb led the Apache Ladies with three hits while adding an RBI and scoring two runs.
Kylee Jacks and Aliana Marroquin (single, double) each had two hits. Amanda Skivington added a double with singles from Mackenzie Stuart and Leah Hensarling.
Other RBIs were from Itati Arzola, Jacks, Stuart and Marroquin.
Also scoring runs were Marroquin (2), Arzola (1), Jacks (1), Stuart (1), Hensarling (1) and Alyssa Bates (1).
In the circle for Tyler were Bailee Weaver (3.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk), Hailee Ruble (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks) and Ryleigh Denton (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks).
In the second game, the Apache Ladies tried to rally, but came up short 4-3 against the Lady Wranglers.
After trailing 4-0, TJC scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Stuart had two hits (single, double) for Tyler with a triple from Skivington. Marroquin and Webb added singles.
Webb and Bates had RBIs with runs scored by Skivington, Stuart and Marroquin.
Jordyn Rodriguez pitches five innings for the Apache Ladies, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out seven and walking two.
Ryleigh Denton hurled the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.