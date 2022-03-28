The TJC Apache Ladies and Navarro College Lady Bulldogs split a softball doubleheader on Monday at TJC Softball Field.
Tyler won the first game 8-4 with Navarro winning the second game, 10-3.
The Apache Ladies (22-14, 6-4) return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Mount Pleasant to meet Northeast Texas Community College (1 and 3 p.m.). Navarro (15-12, 5-3) is slated to host Bossier Parish on Saturday (noon, 2 p.m.).
GAME 1
Kylee Jacks, Itati Arzola and Mallory Webb each had two hits for TJC. Other hits were by Ayssa Bates, Amanda Skivington and Kyleigh Clements.
RBIs were from Leah Hensarling (2), Arzola (2), Bates (1), Jacks (1), Skivington (1) and Webb (1).
Runs scored from by Arzola (2), Webb (2), Bates (1), Mackenzie Stuart (1), Clements (1) and Makayla Trevino (1).
Bailee Weaver got the win in the circle (5.1 innings, 10 hits, 4 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Hailee Ruble finished the game (1.2 innings).
Alanna Islas, Tatum Briggs and Kallie Beasley each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
GAME 2
Navarro scored seven runs in the third inning en route to the 10-3 win.
Islas, Briggs and Keeley Wright all had doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.
Skivington and Bates had doubles and singles for the Apache Ladies.
Other hits for TJC were Jacks, Aliana Marroquin, Arzola and Webb.