The Apaches Ladies split a pair of games on Saturday in the Permian Basin Softball Invitational in Odessa.
Tyler Junior College defeated Luna Community College of Las Vegas, New Mexico (19-1 in five innings), but lost to host Odessa College in a close game for the second straight day (12-11 in 8 innings). TJC lost 4-3 to the Lady Wranglers on Friday.
TJC (4-6) returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Weatherford College for a doubleheader. The first game has a 1 p.m start. The Apache Ladies are home on Saturday, Feb. 19, hosting San Jacinto College on campus at the TJC Softball Field. The first game of the DH is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
Against Luna, Tyler banged out 17 hits and pitcher Trinity Muhle tossed a four-hitter.
Muhle tossed five innings, allowing one run while striking out five and not allowing a walk.
Itati Arzola, Amanda Skivington and Leah Hensarling all had doubles for TJC.
Skivington had three hits with two by Arzola, Kylee Jacks, Hensarling, Jordyn Rodriguez and Kelsi Tonips. Adding singles were Hillary Victor, Mackenzie Stuart, Makayla Trevino and Alyssa Bates.
Stuart knocked in three runs with Skivington, Hensarling and Tonips driving in two each. Other RBIs were from Arzola, Jacks, Kyleigh Clements, Trevino, Aliana Marroquin, Rodriguez, Bates and Natalie Watkins.
Scoring runs for TJC were Arzola (3), Jacks (3), Skivington (3), Hensarling (2), Rodriguez (2), Clements (1), Stuart (1), Trevino (1), Lilly Coleman (1), Tonips (1) and Bates (1).
In the game with Odessa, the Apache Ladies went ahead 11-6, but Odessa scored five runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to take the win.
TJC had 16 hits and extra base hits from Stuart (triple), Marroquin (triple) and Jacks (double).
Jacks had three hits while Skivington, Stuart, Marroquin, Hensarling and Mallory Webb had two hits apiece. Adding hits were Arzola, Bates and Rodriguez.
Skivington had three RBIs with Arzola, Stuart, Marroquin, Hensarling and Webb knocking in one each.
Scoring runs were Arzola (2), Rodriguez (2), Jacks (1), Skivington (1), Stuart (1), Marroquin (1), Hensarling (1) and Webb (1).