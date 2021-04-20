The Tyler Junior College softball program's first season was in 2014 and now for the first time, the Apache Ladies will host a softball game on campus.
TJC is facing Weatherford College in a doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The game will be played at TJC's practice facility which is located just north of the intersection of Divine Street and Porter Avenue. The practice facility was developed in the summer of 2019 to give Apache softball a location closer to campus to conduct daily workouts and for the potential future development of an on campus facility. Since the program's inception in 2014 the Apaches have played home games at locations throughout the Tyler area, mainly at The Brook Hill School in Bullard and in Whitehouse.
"We are extremely excited for an opportunity to play this game on campus and believe it will be a wonderful chance for our softball student-athletes to perform in front of their classmates," Kevin Vest, athletic director, said. "We also continue to be excited about the future potential for this site and what could become a great home field atmosphere on our campus."
Limited parking is available inside the gate leading to the practice facility. There is additional overflow parking available near the corner of Divine and Porter and at the adjacent Murphy Tennis Center. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as there will be limited bleacher seating available.
Tyler Junior College asks that all fans follow appropriate social distancing and face covering protocols when attending all Apache Athletic events.
On Wednesday, TJC swept a Region XIV Conference doubleheader from Northeast Texas CC at Schwab Field in Bullard. The Apache Ladies won 9-7 and 7-0.
In the first game, Mallory Webb and Jodi De Hart each had two hits with Maleah Olvera, De Hart and Blakely Niles driving in two runs apiece.
Webb had a triple and double with Brecklyn Dennis hitting a triple and De Hart adding a double.
Contributing singles were Itati Arzola and Paulina Barajas. Adding RBIs were Arzola, Dennis and Barajas. Arzola, Dennis, Barajas and Webb each scored two runs with Alandria Kim also crossing the plate.
Emma Farquhar led NE Texas with a 3 for 4 outing and drove in four runs. She had a double, along with Kailey Hancock and Hanna Allen.
Trinity Needham had two hits with Haylee Wilson, Abigail Russ, Lauren Isbell, Averie Ayers and Emily Cole hitting singles. Wilson and Needham drove in one run each. Scoring runs were Farquhar, Hancock, Isbell, Ayers, Allen, Cole and Needham.
In Game 2, Kim and Mackenzie Stuart each belted home runs for the Apache Ladies in the 7-0 victory.
Ryleigh Denton and Grason Long combined on the four-hitter. Denton got the win, going four innings while allowing one hit and striking out two. Long got the save by going the final three innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
Kim had two hits and drove in four runs. Dennis and Stuart each had two hits. Stuart also drove in two runs.
Kindall Hernandez and Stuart each had doubles. Madison Hale added a single.
Scoring runs were Dennis (2), Arzola (1), Hale (1), Kim (1), Hernandez (1) and Stuart (1).
Hancock, Tasha Pierce, Ayers and Allen had singles for the Lady Eagles.
TJC is 24-16 overall and 13-9 in league play. NE Texas falls to 12-12 and 1-17.