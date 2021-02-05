DENISON — The No. 4 Apache Ladies dropped a pair of softball games on Friday at Texoma Health Foundation Park.
Host Grayson County won over Tyler Junior College 7-2, followed by No. 11 Butler (Kansas) winning 6-2.
The Apache Ladies (1-3) were originally scheduled to host Ranger College Saturday, but those games were canceled. TJC is scheduled to play in Denison again on Saturday, facing Iowa Central (1 p.m.) and North Central Texas (3 p.m.). The Apache Ladies' home opener is now scheduled for Feb. 26.
Against Grayson, Brecklyn Dennis and Madison Hale each had doubles for TJC. Dennis, Hale and Alandria Kim added two hits apiece. Mackenzie Stuart contributed a single.
Dennis and Hale scored the runs for Tyler.
Hailey Vess and Dominique Rodriguez belted home runs for Grayson. Vess added a double and single and four RBIs. JT Smith had a triple for the Lady Vikings with Sage Harlow adding a double.
Dylann Kaderka was in the circle, going seven innings and did not allow an earned run while striking out nine and walking two to get the win.
Grason Long (0-2) started for TJC, going one inning while allowing four runs on three hits in taking the loss. She struck out one and walked two. Bailee Weaver hurled the final five innings, allowing four hits and three runs (1 earned). She struck out two and walked one.
In the game with Butler, the Apache Ladies had seven hits, but fell behind 6-0 before plating two runs in the seventh.
Rylee Burke had a double with Dennis contributing two hits. Hale, Kim, Madysun Vaughan and Aliana Marroquin added singles.
Burke and Hale had RBIs with Marroquin and Burke scoring runs.
Gentry Shepherd hit a two-run homer for Butler with Madi Young, Tadum Soetaert and Hannah Knox banging out doubles.
Ryleigh Denton (1-1) pitched five innings for Tyler, allowing nine hits and four runs (3 earned) while striking out two and walking two. Long threw two innings (1 hit, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Izzy Erickson hurled five innings for the Lady Grizzlies (3 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Maddie Redman pitched two innings (4 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).