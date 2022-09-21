The TJC soccer teams hit the road on Wednesday and threw a couple of shutouts.
In Corsicana, the No. 2 Apache Ladies stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 win over rival and No. 14 Navarro College.
In Beeville, the No. 7 Apaches downed Coastal Bend 3-0.
Both Tyler teams are in Athens on Saturday to take on Trinity Valley. The women’s game is set for 2 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Navarro Lady Bulldogs are slated to travel to Brenham on Saturday to meet Blinn in a 2 p.m. match.
The Coastal Bend Cougars are scheduled to host Blinn at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
The game was played in the heat of the day as the contest started at noon.
“We played well in the heat; We ran a lot of players in and out of the game,” said TJC coach Steve Clements, whose team improves to 5-1-1 overall and 5-1 in Region XIV Conference. “We have good depth. This is a tough place to play.
“Plus, we are started to play better.”
TJC took a 1-0 lead in 12th minute as Tyger Smalls scored off an assist from Ryley Smith.
In the second half, Luis Flores scored at the 60-minute mark. Tai Reece Chisholm had the assist.
About 10-minutes later, Henrique Bueno scored with D’andre Williams providing the assist.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet. He made two saves.
The Apaches had eight shots, of which eight were on target. The Cougars (3-4-1, 2-3-1) had three shots with none on target. TJC had three corner kicks to one for CBC.
On Saturday, Tyler scored a 1-0 win over Blinn at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex in Tyler. Flores scored at 86:04 for the only goal of the game. It was off an assist from Solomon Saboia.
Corsin Schuepbach was in goal for the clean sheet, making four saves.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies move to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in Region XIV. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 5-2 and 4-2.
Natasha Jensen scored the only goal in the contest.
On Satuday in Tyler, TJC defeated Blinn 4-0 as Riley Massey scored two goals. Adding scores were Xochitl Nguma and Esalenna Galekhutle. Assists were from Galekhutle, Camille Marlin and Nyxalee Munoz.
Elli-Rai Quinn-Nicholls played 15 minutes in goal while Daniella Wilken played 75 minutes as the two combined for the shutout.