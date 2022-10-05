The TJC soccer teams captured two key conference wins on Wednesday at Angelina College's new field at Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
In the first game, the No. 2 Apache Ladies defeated the No. 11 Lady Roadrunners 1-0 in overtime. In the men's game, No. 6 Tyler Junior College downed No. 5 Angelina 2-1.
The TJC women improve to 12-0 on the season and 9-0 in Region XIV Conference. The Lady Roadrunners, which saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, fall to 9-2-1 and 8-2. AC's last loss was to the Apache Ladies, 2-1 in double OT, on Sept. 7 in Tyler.
The Apaches improve to 8-1-1 and 8-1. The Roadrunners fall to 9-1-1 and 7-1-1.
WOMEN
Riley Massey scored 19 seconds in overtime for the game-winner. Esalenna Galekhutle had the assist.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet. She had eight saves.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Saturday, traveling to Mount Pleasant to meet Northeast Texas Community College. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The Lady Roadrunners are scheduled to host Blinn at 5 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
Lufkin native Luis Flores scored the tie-breaking goal in the 87th minute to lift the Apaches to the 2-1 win, avenging a 3-2 loss to the Roadrunners on Sept. 7 in Tyler.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Flores headed in a ball from teammate Tyger Smalls. The Apaches then played tight defense to secure the win.
Tyler took a 1-0 halftime lead as Smalls scored off a feed from Flores at the 14-minute mark.
Angelina tied the game at 1-1 at the 71-minute mark as Lamonth Rochester had an unassisted goal.
"I was very proud of the team," TJC Coach Steve Clements said.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches, making four saves.
TJC had 16 shots on goal with nine on target, while AC had eight shots with four on target. The Apaches had four corner kicks to none for the Roadrunners.
Tyler travels to Mount Pleasant on Saturday to face Northeast Texas CC at 4 p.m. Angelina is scheduled to host Blinn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.