The Tyler Junior College soccer teams concluded homecoming week with a pair victories on Saturday against Trinity Valley Community College.
At Pat Hartley Soccer Complex, the No. 1 Apache Ladies downed the TVCC Lady Cardinals 10-1, while the No. 7 Apaches blanked the Cardinals 9-0.
The matches not only concluded the regular season, but also clinched the Region XIV Conference regular season championships for the two clubs.
The Apache Ladies remain unbeaten at 17-0 overall and 14-0 in conference. Coach Corey Rose's Tribe receive a first-round bye in the postseason and will host a playoff game on Sunday, Oct. 30. Angelina is second at 12-2, followed by Navarro (10-4), Paris (6-7-1), Jacksonville (5-8-1), Blinn (5-9), Northeast Texas (3-11) and Trinity Valley (0-14).
The Apaches' win, combined with Angelina's 2-1 OT loss to Jacksonville, clinches the regular season title for TJC Coach Steve Clements' team.
TJC goes to 12-2-1 overall and 12-2 in conference. Angelina finishes a half game behind Tyler at 11-2-1, followed by Blinn (8-5-1), Coastal Bend (6-6-2), Jacksonville (7-7), Northeast Texas (6-8), Paris (4-10) and TVCC (0-14).
The Apaches receive a first-round bye and will host a playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 29.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies took a 7-1 first-half lead en route to the win.
TJC took a 2-0 lead as Taylor Conway (Emma Taylor assist) scored at 13 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Xochitl Nguma scoring at 20:04.
TVCC got on the board at 20:15 on a goal from Julia Moreira.
The Apache Ladies then scored the final five goals of the first half — Riley Massey (Lana Yan Collado Lop assist) at 25:35; Yan Collado Lop (Samantha Hulstaert assist) at 31:29; Hulstaert (Ariana King assist) at 31:29; Carmen Garcia Llanes (King assist) at 42:35; and Massey (Nyxalee Munoz assist) at 44:27.
The three Tyler goals in the second half included: Christy Noble (Hulstaert assist) at 60:01; Lanettia Aikens (King assist) at 61:09; and Mariana Sabaj (Hulstaert assist).
Elli-Rai Quinn-Nicholls was in goal for the first half for TJC, followed by Mia Lila in the second half.
MEN
Tony Ngombi scored a hat trick and Daniel Robles was in goal for the clean sheet to spark the Apaches.
TJC scored six goals in the first half — Luis Flores (Jaxon Stovall assist) at 15:00; Henrique Bueno (Mydas Smalls assist at 20:00; Ngombi (Bueno assist) at 28:00; D'andre Williams (Bueno assist) at 38:00; Tyger Smalls (Nadav Weizmann assist) and Tyger Smalls (Mohammed Shahabodien assists) at 40:00.
Ngombi scored the first two goals of the second half at 50:00 and 55:00. Williams and Bueno had assists. The final goal was from Williams (Tai Reece Chisholm assist).