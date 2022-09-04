The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer opened Region XIV Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Jacksonville College on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field in Tyler.
WOMEN
The No. 2 Apache Ladies defeated the Lady Jaguars 2-0.
After a scoreless first half, TJC scored two late goals to take the win.
At 82:10, Esalenna Galekhutle scored off an assist from Adizatu Mustapha to take a 1-0 lead.
A little over seven minutes later, Lanettia Aikens hit an unassisted goal.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet.
The Apache Ladies had 16 shots and 10 corner kicks.
TJC (4-0) returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Angelina College. The match has a 5 p.m. scheduled start at Pat Hartley Field.
JC (0-2) is slated to host Trinity Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN
In the second game, the No. 4 Apaches downed the Jaguars 4-0.
TJC (1-0-1) took a 2-0 in the first half as Tai Reece Chisholm scored off an assist from Tyger Smalls at the 20-minute mark.
A few minutes later, Smalls scored off Chisholm's assist.
In the second half, Smalls hit his second goal. Luis Flores had the assist. Issaka Salifu added the fourth goal.
Corsin Schuepbach was in goal for the clean sheet.
TJC had five corner kicks to the Jaguars' three. Tyler had 23 shots on goal with nine on target.
The Apaches returned to play on Wednesday, hosting Angelina at 7 p.m. The Jaguars (0-2) is scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.