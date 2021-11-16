A spot in the Final Four will be on the line for the Tyler Junior College soccer teams on Wednesday.
The No. 4 seed Apaches are competing here in Tyler at the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tournament while the No. 1 seed Apache Ladies are in Daytona Beach, Florida for the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 1 in the land and two-time defending national champions, are scheduled to play No. 8 Monroe College (New York) 8:30 a.m. (CST) Wednesday. The winner advances to the national semifinals, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
Back in Texas, the Apaches take on No. 5 Iowa Lakes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to the national semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
MEN
Other matches scheduled for Wednesday include: No. 1 Salt Lake (Utah) vs. No. 8 Daytona State (Florida), 10 a.m.; No. 2 Cowley (Kansas) vs. No. 7 Arizona Western, 12:30 p.m.; and No. 3 Iowa Western vs. No. 6 Laramie County (Wyoming), 3 p.m.
In the first game on Tuesday, Daytona State scored two goals in both the first half and second half to take the 4-0 win over No. 12 Harford (Maryland). The Falcons are 16-1-1 on the season while the Owls' season concludes at 16-6-0.
Yutaro Tsukada and Kevin Kelly each scored two goals. They were all unassisted.
William Diaz was in goal for the clean sheet, making a save.
The second game saw Arizona Western blank No. 11 LSU-Eunice, 3-0. The Matadors got to 19-1-0 on the season with the Bengals concluding their season at 8-5-2.
Gianni Honsel was in goal for AWC for the clean sheet as he made a save.
The Matadors scored all their goals in the second half, — one apiece by Romaric Berneron (Ridwane Boukraa assist), Michael Appiah (Nozomu Kamei assist) and Kamei (Lachlan Brooks assist).
In the third match of the day, No. 10 Coffeyville (Kansas) broke out to a big lead and then held off Laramie County for the upset, 3-2.
Goalkeeper Cuba Grant held off the offensive assault by the Golden Eagles, making eight saves in the second half.
Antonio Podstawski opened the scoring for the Red Ravens, followed by consecutive goals from Jack Greenwood. The Wyoming squad tried to rally with two late goals from Carlos Vargas (80:06) and Daniel Barajas (86:23). The latter was assisted by Omar Castruita.
Coffeyville goes to 18-2-1, while the Golden Eagles end their season at 15-2-1.
In the nightcap, Iowa Lakes downed No. 9 Western Texas 1-0. The Westerners lost both of their tournament games by 1-0 scores, including Monday to TJC.
The only goal came in the early stages of the season half, a shot from Lewis Nohar at 47:07.
Goalkeeper Taarig Ganga got the clean sheet with a save.
The Lakers go to 18-3-1, while the Westerners from Snyder end their season at 11-3-1.
WOMEN
Other matches scheduled for Wednesday include: No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma) vs. No. 7 Snow (Utah); No. 3 Eastern Florida State vs. No. 6 Hill (Texas) and No. 4 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah).
In games on Tuesday, Monroe downed No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee), 5-0; No. 11 Navarro tied Snow 2-2 but for the second straight day lost on penalty kicks; Hill defeated No. 10 Rose State (Oklahoma) 3-2; and Salt lake edged Butler (Kansas) 2-0.
Scoring goals for Navarro from Corsicana were Kaede Yamaguchi (Jayven Howarth assist) and Rafiatu Alhassan.
Scoring for Hill from Hillsboro were Nathalia Herreros (Fernanda Pena assist), Pena and Christina Salmon.