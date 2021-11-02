Both the Apaches and Apache Ladies soccer teams will play for Region XIV championships.
The Tyler Junior College teams captured semifinal wins — the No. 1 Apache Ladies downed No. 17 Angelina College 2-1 on Sunday and the No. 7 Apaches defeated Coastal Bend 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Apache Ladies (19-0) will play host to rival and No. 10 Navarro (12-4) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus. The winner advances to meet the Region V champion for the district championship and the right to advance to the national tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 at Daytona Beach, Florida.
TJC has won 45 consecutive games and the last two national championships.
The Apache Ladies won their semifinal with goals by Tessa Thornton (unassisted) at 56:24 and Rocio Fernandez (Thornton assist) at 57:40.
The Lady Roadrunners scored with 25 seconds left in the game as Emilie Dueck found the back of the net off an assist from Camila Montero.
TJC coach Corey Rose said he was pleased with the effort and was happy he got some of his second-teamers minutes in the second half.
In the men’s game, TJC took a 2-0 lead in the first half and cruised to the victory over Coastal Bend.
Scoring goals for Tyler were Ralph Mangondoza (assist by Jonathan Martinez) at the 39th minute, Martinez (assist by Tyger Smalls) at the 42nd minute and Smalls (assist by Mohammed Shahabodien) at the 80th minute.
Aidan Leak was in goal for TJC, making two saves. TJC had 20 shots, of which 13 were on target. The Cougars had four shots, with none on target.
TJC coach Steve Clements noted his team played good defense and played well together.
The Apaches (15-2) will face face either Angelina or LSU-Eunice on Saturday, most likely at 6 p.m. at Pat Hartley Field. The winner not only captures the regional championship but also the district title and an automatic berth in the national tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 in Tyler.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS