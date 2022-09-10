The nationally ranked Tyler Junior College soccer teams swept a Region XIV doubleheader with Northeast Texas Community College on Saturday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
In the first game, the Apache Ladies defeated the Lady Eagles 3-0. In Game 2, the Apaches won over the Eagles 4-1.
Both Tyler teams return to action on Wednesday, hosting Paris in a DH. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Samantha Hulstaert scored two goals for the No. 2 Apache Ladies (6-0, 2-0) with Esalenna Galekhutle adding a goal.
Natasha Jensen and Adizatu Mustapha each had assists for TJC.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for TJC for the clean sheet.
Tyler had 26 shots and eight corner kicks.
The Lady Eagles (0-4, 0-3) return to play on Wednesday, traveling to Athens to meet Trinity Valley in a 2 p.m. contest.
MEN
After a scoreless first half, TJC hit three goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Scoring goals in the first few minutes of the second half were Marc Triet (cross from Jaime Villagomez), Luis Flores (Iker Gallardo assist) and Gallardo (assist from Tyger Smalls).
TJC (2-1-1, 2-1) went up 4-0 as Henrique Bueno scored with Solomon Saboia adding the assist.
Corsin Schuepbach was in goal for the Apaches.
"We're still looking for a full 90-minute game," TJC Steve Clements said. "We came out more inspired in the second half."
The Eagles (1-3, 1-2) visit Trinity Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.