It was a long trip to Brenham for the TJC soccer teams, but it was worth the drive.
Both Tyler Junior College squads grabbed wins against Blinn College on Wednesday.
The No. 1-ranked Apache Ladies blanked the Lady Buccaneers 2-0, while the No. 3 Apaches downed the Buccaneers 3-1.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus. The Apaches (2-0) meet No. 8 Coastal Bend at noon, while the Apache Ladies (4-0) take on rival and No. 8 Navarro at 4 p.m.
WOMEN
It was the 30th consecutive win for the two-time defending national championship team.
Scoring goals for Tyler were Moria van der Putt and Tami Groendijik.
Assists were from Mady Hatch and Groendijik.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet.
The Lady Bucs (0-2) are scheduled to play Trinity Valley on Saturday in Athens. The game has a 1 p.m. scheduled start.
TJC is 1-0 in Region XIV.
MEN
The Apaches jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and after Blinn got within one, TJC scored the clincher in the 82nd minute.
Marc Triet scored in the 17th minute for a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Martinez had the assist.
The Apaches made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute as Frederick Heise scored off an assist from Henrique Bueno.
Blinn (2-2-1) pulled within 2-1 at the 71st minute, but Tyler went up 3-1 as Leonardo Marquez scored on a free kick.
Micah Gunn was in goal for TJC, making six saves.
The Apaches are 1-0 in Region XIV. Blinn is 0-2 in the league.
Blinn is scheduled to play at TVCC on Saturday. The contest has a 3 p.m. start.