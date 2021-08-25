The Tyler Junior College soccer teams play their home openers on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field. Both squads will play LSU-Eunice.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 1 in the nation with a 28-game winning streak, play first at 5 p.m., followed by the Apaches, ranked No. 8, at 7 p.m.
The Bengals are ranked No. 6 while the Lady Bengals are No. 18.
Two-time defending national champion TJC’s Apache Ladies opened their soccer season with two wins on the road over the weekend.
On Friday, the Apache Ladies downed No. 11 Butler (Kansas), 2-0, in El Dorado, Kansas. The next day, Tyler won over No. 13 Rose State (Oklahoma), 1-0, Oklahoma City.
In the victory over Butler, Tessa Thornton, a freshman midfielder from St. George, Utah, scored both of the TJC goals in the second half. The first was on an assist from Hannah Meyer, a freshman from Tyler who played at Grace Community School.
Daniella Wilken, a sophomore from Herning, Denmark, was in goal for the clean sheet. She had five saves.
In the win over Rose State, the lone goal was scored on a penalty kick by Tami Groenedijk, a freshman midfielder from Woerden, Netherlands. Wilken was in goal for the shutout. She had five saves.
It will be the first match for the six-time national champion Apaches.
Following the matches with LSU-Eunice, the TJC squads will play host to Trinity Valley on Saturday. It is the first season for both the TVCC men and women. The Apache Ladies and Lady Cardinals play at 5 p.m., followed by the Apaches and Cardinals at 7 p.m.
