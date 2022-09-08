After a long lightning delay, the Tyler Junior College and Angelina College teams played a Region XIV soccer doubleheader on Wednesday at Pat Hartley Field.
In the first match, the No. 2 Apache Ladies defeated the No. 16 Lady Roadrunners, 2-1, in two overtimes as Esalenna Galekhutle scored the winning goal.
In the second match, No. 6 Angelina upset No. 4 TJC, 3-2.
The TJC clubs will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Northeast Texas Community College in a doubleheader. The Apache Ladies play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
Angelina will play Blinn in Brenham with the men at 5 p.m., followed by the women at 7:30 p.m.
The Apache Ladies improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference. The Lady Roadrunners fall to 2-1-1 and 1-1.
The Apaches fall to 1-1-1 and 1-1 with the Roadrunners moving to 4-0 and 2-0.
"We fell behind 2-0 and worked back to tie," TJC coach Steve Clements said. "They are a very good team, well-coached. I felt we played one half of soccer and you have to play two halves in this league."
Tyler pulled within at 2-1 when Tyger Smalls scored 1:42 before halftime. About 10 minutes into the second half, Lufkin native Luis Flores tied the score at 2-2.
At the 68th minute scored the eventual game-winner.
Tyler had 12 corner kicks to five for AC. TJC had 13 shots with six on target. The Roadrunners had 14 shots with seven on target.
TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak had five saves.