In what was expected to be a tight matchup between two Top 10 teams turned out to a runaway for the homestanding Apaches.
Frederick Heise had three assists and the TJC defense held Coastal Bend in check as No. 3 Tyler Junior College scored a 6-0 win over the No. 8 Cougars in a Region XIV match on a hot Saturday afternoon at Pat Hartley Field.
Six different Apaches scored and goalkeeper Aidan Leak had three saves for the clean sheet.
"It was a good win — conference win and we got to play a lot of players," TJC coach Steve Clements said. "It's still early — a lot of soccer to be played."
TJC took a 3-0 halftime lead as Luis Flores, a freshman from Lufkin, scored in the 13th minute off an assist from Heise.
Jonathan Martinez found the back of the net in the 24th minute for a 2-0 lead. He scored on the second assist from Heise.
Next, Martinez provided the assist as Ralph Mangondoza scored for a 3-0 advantage in the 33rd minute.
In the second half, Issaka Salifu made it 4-0 in the 55th minute as Marc Triet had the assist.
Martinez got his third assist at the 77th minute as Erik Andersen scored for a 5-0 Apache advantage.
The final goal came in the 81st minute as Tyger Smalls scored with an assist from Oliver Plusnin.
The Apaches had 25 shots on goal.
TJC (3-0, 2-0 Region XIV) returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Mount Pleasant to face Northeast Texas CC in a 4 p.m. start. The Apaches' next home game is against Paris on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Cougars from Beeville fall to 0-1-1 and 0-1. Their previous two scheduled games with Paris and Trinity Valley were both postponed. Coastal Bend is scheduled to host Angelina at 3 p.m. Wednesday.