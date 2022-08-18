It was like an old-fashioned kickoff classic on Thursday at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Two of the top teams in the nation tangled in a season opener with No. 2 Tyler Junior College claiming a 1-0 win over No. 5 Monroe (New York) College before a nice crowd on a pleasant evening.
The Mustangs scored in early in the second half, but they were offsides, negating the goal.
The pressure mounted for the teams as they tried to find the back of the net and the Apache Ladies did with 6:47 left in the match.
Esalenna Galekhutle, a sophomore from Gaborone, Botswana, took a pass from freshman Riley Massey of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Galekhutle scored the goal as Massey got the assist.
Daniella Wilken, a sophomore goalkeeper from Herning, Denmark, got the clean sheet for the Apache Ladies.
“We have some matches with them before,” TJC coach Corey Rose said. “It is always great to play high-caliber teams; it gets you prepared for the season. Jay (Myers, Monroe coach) does a great job with them.”
Monroe will stay in Tyler and play LSU-Eunice at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pat Hartley Field.
The Apache Ladies’ next game is Friday, Aug. 26 against Ranger College in Tyler.
