The No. 12 Apaches handed No. 4 LSU-Eunice its first loss of the season on Friday night at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College's Okeeno Allen scored the golden goal in the 96th for a 2-1 overtime victory.
TJC goes to 5-2-1 on the season, while the Bengals go to 6-1-1.
After a scoreless first half, the Bengals' Emilio Segovia scored in the 75th minute. Tyler tied the game at 1-1 when Ralph Mangandoiza scored in the 80 minute off an assist from Dominik Kurija.
The teams battled from there until Allen found the back of the net, off an assist from Oliver Plusnin.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches, making five saves.
The Apaches return to play on Tuesday, hosting Coastal Bend at 2 p.m. However, TJC coach Steve Clements said the starting time may change. That same day, LSU-Eunice is scheduled to play at Paris in a 4 p.m. start.